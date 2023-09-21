EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Prepared to Duel for Championship Lead at Sebring GT World Challenge

SEBRING, Fla., (September 21, 2023) – This weekend at Sebring International Raceway the heat is turning up in the battle for the GT World Challenge America championship title. Armed with a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 R machines, Wright Motorsports enters the weekend seeking an illustrious overall win in the Pro class while adding valuable championship points towards the team’s Pro-Am championship endeavors.

“Everyone on Wright Motorsports has put in a high level of preparation into our final swing of the 2023 championship,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Sebring is notoriously bumpy, making it a very demanding circuit physically on drivers and cars. We have enjoyed a high amount of success here in a Porsche, and we are confident in our ability to race to the front at a circuit with so much character.”

In SRO GT World Challenge America, the team continues its split efforts in the Pro and Pro-Am classes. In the Pro class, Madison Snow resumes his duties substituting for driver Charlie Luck while he recovers from an injury to his left kidney. Snow made his return to Wright Motorsports alongside Jan Heylen at the previous doubleheader last month at Road America, where the pairing enjoyed a strong weekend with two top-five finishes. The duo will finish the season together, racing the No. 45 Porsche at Sebring International Raceway and then Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In Pro-Am, the team currently holds second place in the championship point standings, only four points behind the current leaders, Crowdstrike by Riley. Drivers George Kurtz and Colin Braun have a 17-point lead over Wright drivers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer, who have had an impressive first season with the team. With four wins and an additional podium under their belts, this young duo has proven to be a formidable combination in the team’s quest to fight for the championship. With the No. 45 Porsche moving up to the Pro class, the pressure to secure the Pro-Am championship title lies solely on the shoulders of Adelson and Skeer in the No. 120. Saturday and Sunday will each host a 90-minute race, with one pitstop and driver change required in each race session.

In GT America, Adelson continues his quest to earn his first official win in the bronze-only sprint driver series. Though he secured an exciting victory in Round Three of the championship, the win was later revoked due to a technical infraction, and Adelson has earned three podium and five top-five results in his fight to return to the top step. Just four rounds remain in the GT America season, with each race consisting of a 40-minute sprint without pit stops.

Schedule | All Times Eastern

Friday, September 22

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM Bronze Test

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM GT America Practice 1

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM GT World Challenge Practice 1

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM GT America Practice 2

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM GT World Challenge Practice 2

Saturday, September 23

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM GT America Qualifying

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM GT World Challenge Qualifying 1

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM GT World Challenge Qualifying 2

12:50 PM – 1:30 PM GT America Race 1*

3:05 PM – 4:35 PM GT World Challenge Race 1*

Sunday, September 24

8:40 AM – 9:20 AM GT America Race 2*

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM GT World Challenge Race 2*

*All races will air live on YouTube.com/GTWorld

DRIVER QUOTES

Jan Heylen // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I’m looking forward to my home race. There is so much history here, and it’s one of my favorite tracks. It’s been a challenging season, but we had a good test, we’re well prepared and set up to have a good race. I hope we can hand a trophy over to Charlie by the end of the weekend.

Madison Snow // No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

With one race weekend in the Porsche under my belt now I am very excited to be back in the car for another… especially at a great track like Sebring! The Sebring racetrack is a pinnacle of US tracks; it’s a great track to battle on but it’s also very tough. The Porsche seems to be struggling for a good BOP and hasn’t made any headway heading into this weekend. Fortunately, I am able to be a part of one of the best Porsche teams around right now, so I know we will show up very strong and able to take on a tough track like this one.

Adam Adelson // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

The combination of Sebring and a GT3 R is one that has excited me since the start of the year. I know that Sebring is a good track for 911s, and we need to capitalize on that to try and make up some ground in the championship. Over the last few races that Elliott and I have had, we’ve been driving at the top of our game, and with the best team in the paddock I know that we’re ready to take on whatever challenges get thrown our way this weekend.

Elliott Skeer // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

This has been a highlighted weekend for me all season! To now be comfortable in GT3 cars and be able to push around a track like Sebring is a special feeling. I feel like both Adam and myself have taken steps forward in our driving recently and I cannot wait to see how that evolves over this very important weekend. While the last few weekends have not been perfect, our execution of what we control has been spot-on, and can only continue doing so into the Sunset (bend)!

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.