NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Texas

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. William Byron: Byron took charge on the final restart, overtaking Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace for the lead on lap 262. Byron held on to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the best version of me yet in the Playoffs,” Byron said. “So, when I say, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet,’ that should excite my fans, as well as Jerry Falwell, Jr.”

2. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin finished fifth at Texas, scoring a solid start to the playoffs Round Of 12.

“I seem to be the driver everyone wants to see lose,” Hamlin said. “History says I’m pretty good at giving fans what they want, especially in early November.”

Ross Chastain: Chastain finished second at Texas.

“I’m quietly working my way towards the championship round,” Chastain said. “If I get to Martinsville, look out. If you’re anywhere near me at Talladega next week, look out.”

4. Christopher Bell: Bell started ninth and finished fourth in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

“I didn’t win the pole at Texas,” Bell said. “But that’s okay. You know, as they say, ‘If in first you can’t succeed, try again in ninth.”

5. Kyle Larson: Larson was battling Bubba Wallace for the lead on Lap 249 when Larson got loose and spun into the outside wall. Larson finished 31st.

“I was well on my way to winning the race,” Larson said. “But then it all fell apart when I wrecked. I had to take a visit to the infield care center, but I wasn’t hurt, I was just ‘butt hurt.'”

6. Bubba Wallace: Wallace started on the pole and led 111 laps, but couldn’t maintain the lead on the final restart, surrendering the win to William Byron.

“Texas is a track where you can experience a range of emotions,” Wallace said. “I sure did. So did William Byron. He went from the ‘thrill of victory,’ to ‘the agony of looking stupid in an oversized hat.'”

7. Chris Buescher: Buescher started second and finished 14th in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas.

“My car in the race was nowhere near as good as my car in qualifying,” Buescher said. “I can certainly relate to the ‘Autotrader’ in that race name,” Buescher said, “because I wanted to trade my car for a good one.”

8. Tyler Reddick: Reddick finished 25th after a late scrape with the wall sent him back in the field.

“My car was primarily sponsored by the Jordan Brand,” Reddick said. “You can’t quantify how much that means to have the Jordan name backing me up. I think Michael would surely approve of me betting on myself. I mean, he is.”

9. Ryan Blaney: Blaney was collected in a Lap 255 incident triggered by Tyler Reddick hitting the wall during a restart. Blaney suffered damage but was able to stay on the lead lap and finished 28th.

“That was my 300th Cup start,” Blaney said. “My dad Dave had 473 Cup starts. I’m definitely his son because, like him, I’ve got very little to show for it.”

10. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex finished 17th at Texas.

“I barely made it into the Round Of 12,” Truex said. “But I went into Texas with a lot of confidence. I felt like I was the best driver. Now, you never want to go into a state like Texas and claim that you’re ‘top gun,’ because you’d get lots of resistance.”