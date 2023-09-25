KENNINGTON SCORES ANOTHER PODIUM IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

September 25, 2023. In a thrilling climax to the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season, DJ Kennington once again showcased his racing prowess by securing a remarkable 3rd place finish in his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario. The seasoned Canadian racer had a stellar performance throughout the 250-lap race earning his eighth podium finish in 11 series races held at the historic track.

Starting from the fifth position on the grid, Kennington immediately showed his intentions to close out the season on a high note in his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge. As the laps unfolded, Kennington’s experience and racing acumen came to the forefront.

Throughout the race, he demonstrated exceptional consistency and skill, holding his ground against the attacks by other racers. The #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge was quick and handled smoothly allowing Kennington to remain near the front of the field throughout the race.

Kennington’s sixth place finish in the overall championship standings again shows his unwavering determination and ability to compete at the highest level in the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“Really nice to finish with another strong run here at Delaware in front of so many fans and supporters. We had a couple of tough breaks go against us this year, but this Castrol team really dug in and kept working and we made some significant gains in the second half of the year. I can’t thank Castrol and all our partners enough for their support and celebrating 30 years together is very special. Looking forward to another great year together in 2024”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will air on TSN Saturday, September 30th at 2:30PM and on RDS2, Saturday, October 21st at 4:15PM.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter/”X” www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/