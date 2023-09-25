LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

QUALIFYING: 19TH

RACE FINISH: 16TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Carson Hocevar’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall a solid day, we had a good result at the end, we were top 10-15 almost all day. We either had a loose wheel or just got really loose there and hit the fence, just a mistake on my end. Hit the fence and knocked a toe link and bent a lot of stuff. We were in survival mode and started to learn how to drive things with it broke and in the rear and had to figure it out. On the last restart we gained a lot of spots that we probably shouldn’t have, but really proud of this group, we had a fast Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet. We finished 16th which is probably much better than we should have with how torn up this thing is.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Dallas Vs. Everybody Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

QUALIFYING: 12TH

RACE FINISH: 30TH

DRIVER POINTS: 26TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a fast Chevy all weekend. The No. 5 (Kyle Larson) was really checked out and running second to him based on what happened. So, we pit there and it obviously put us pretty far back. I was just aggressive there to try and get some positions back, and just got high and out of the groove and into the wall. It’s a narrow groove up there – I was forcing the issue and I just used too much of it.

It was unfortunate. The car has been fast week in and week out for us, and we just have to keep working and we will have days like this. At the end of the day, it’s just racing and it doesn’t always work out. We had a quick car, and I appreciate that. We will keep working at it.”

