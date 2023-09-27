Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet back on track with Jeremy Clements Racing.

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is glad to be back with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as primary sponsor heading into the last road course of the 2023 season. Whitaker will be making their annual appearance with JCR, this year traveling back in time, inspired by the very first Black and Silver Dale Earnhardt livery from his 1986 Daytona Xfinity Series Win. The Drive for the Cure 250 will take place on Saturday, October 7th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

“Man, this is another amazing paint scheme we have for the ROVAL! Ryan Whitaker always does a great job of remembering one of the greats, if not the greatest driver of all time, Earnhardt. With their schemes for us.” stated Clements. Plus, we can’t Thank the Whitakers enough for their support over the years and hopefully, we can have a good run or even bring home the checkered flag for them!” Clements went on to say.

“We love the silver and black Earnhardt cars and when the ROVAL became available we jumped on it with Charlotte basically being in our back yard and Jeremy always does well at road courses so we couldn’t think of a better match,” said Ryan Whitaker.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, Alliance Driveaway Solution, Gahlay, Circle B Diecast, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, E3 Spark Plugs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Paint Paintware, Chef Collin, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic, and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Broadcast Information: TV: 3:00 pm EST on NBC

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 8th – 2019

Best Finish 11th – 2019

6th career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

JCR TEAM:

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

SOCIALS:

X: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT KEVIN WHITAKER CHEVROLET:

Chevrolet has an all-American image that’s helped them earn their way to the top of the totem pole of vehicle manufacturers. Fostering a diverse vehicle lineup including compact cars, mid-size cars, sports cars, trucks, and SUVs, Chevrolet is a name drivers trust when they’ve set high expectations in their vehicle.

Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet carries an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars, trucks, vans, crossovers, and SUVs in Greenville, SC. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, they are the perfect fit for you. If you’re looking to lease your next vehicle, at Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC, they have competitive lease specials on new Chevrolet vehicles. Their staff will make sure that your car-buying experience is pleasant and hassle-free. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC also has an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Browse their online showroom at www.kevinwhitaker.net.