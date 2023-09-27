Search
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Talladega-2

By Angela Campbell
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Direct Toyota, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the second race in the Playoffs Round of 12. Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, secured his spot in the next round with a win at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday and can breathe easy as NASCAR heads to the unpredictable 2.66-mile track.

As the Playoffs continue, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also travels to Talladega for the second race in the series Round of 8. The pressure is off for Corey Heim as he advances to the final round after his win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off until October 7 when they will compete in the final race of the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 30

9:30 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds – FS2
1 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250
Distance: 250.04 miles (94 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 94
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $779,790
4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
US/MRN/ SiriusXM

Sunday, October 1

2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500
Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, Final Stage ends on Lap 188
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,806,315

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Daniel Dye joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2024 Truck Series season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category