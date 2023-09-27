Weekend schedule for Talladega-2

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the second race in the Playoffs Round of 12. Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, secured his spot in the next round with a win at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday and can breathe easy as NASCAR heads to the unpredictable 2.66-mile track.

As the Playoffs continue, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also travels to Talladega for the second race in the series Round of 8. The pressure is off for Corey Heim as he advances to the final round after his win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off until October 7 when they will compete in the final race of the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 30

9:30 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds – FS2

1 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250

Distance: 250.04 miles (94 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 94

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $779,790

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

US/MRN/ SiriusXM

Sunday, October 1

2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500

Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, Final Stage ends on Lap 188

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,806,315