SVRA Announces 2024 Schedule

New Events at Eagles Canyon and Pitt Race, Second Dates Added at Popular Mid-Ohio and Lime Rock

CHARLOTTE (September 28, 2023) – Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) has announced its 2024 schedule, which features new venues and additional race dates, while continuing its nationwide footprint with one of its most comprehensive schedules yet. Visiting some of the most iconic racetracks in America, SVRA will hold 22 events in 2024, spanning coast to coast and covering all four corners of the United States.

“I am excited about how our schedule has come together for 2024,” said Michael Printup, President of SVRA. “We have every corner of the country covered with opportunities for racers to compete, as well as multiple schools to give aspiring drivers a chance to get licensed. Having a schedule this robust would not be possible without our entire community of competitors, track partners, fans and corporate sponsors, and our entire team is thankful to each and every one of them.”

The 2024 season will kick off with one of SVRA’s biggest events of the season—the Sebring SpeedTour. Scheduled for February 22-25, racers can take a break from the winter blues to head to sunny Florida for a weekend filled with racing, camaraderie and fun. The paddock community will gather for SVRA’s annual awards banquet to celebrate the prior season’s champions, while SVRA’s business partners from around the country will also gather for a day of learning, networking and brainstorming during the annual Partners Forum.

From there, SVRA will hold back-to-back driver schools and race weekends. After a successful debut school at Thunderhill Raceway Park in 2023, SVRA will return to gather aspiring racers for a three-day comprehensive driver school focused on driver development, car handling and safe racing. With classroom instruction and multiple on-track sessions, the school will culminate with a full feature race, followed by the presentation of SVRA racing licenses to successful graduates. The event will also feature a full weekend of vintage sprint and endurance races for licensed racers.

Then, it’s off to Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, for another driver school and vintage race combination weekend. A new venue on SVRA’s calendar, the 2.7-mile circuit offers fast turns and exciting elevation changes that make it both a fun and challenging place for drivers of any skill level to compete.

SVRA returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on its traditional date for the Road Atlanta SpeedTour. Then, it’s off to NOLA Motorsports Park for the third year in a row. Sonoma Raceway once again returns to the schedule in April, followed by the addition of a spring race date at the ever-popular Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

SVRA will travel coast to coast in May, kicking off the month back on the West Coast at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, before back-to-back Midwest stops at St. Louis’ World Wide Technology Raceway and Wisconsin’s famed Road America. The series returns to the East Coast to wrap up the month at Lime Rock Park over Memorial Day Weekend.

A busy summer will kick off with a new event at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, before a visit to the famed yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in what has become a Father’s Day tradition. Then, the action heads back to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the 43rd annual Vintage Grand Prix. A return trip to Lime Rock Park will lead into SVRA covering both sides of the country, simultaneously hosting events at New Jersey Motorsports Park and Portland International Raceway the following weekend. Then, the series returns to the D.C. region in August for the Summit Point SpeedTour at Summit Point Motorsports Park.

As the temperatures cool down, the action heats up with some of SVRA’s most anticipated and popular events of the year. Racers from across the country will descend on the famed Watkins Glen International for all the pomp and circumstance that is the traditional U.S. Vintage Grand Prix weekend. Then, it’s off to VIRginia International Raceway for its traditional fall race weekend, before heading to Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch to give West Coast competitors one last “near-home” race of the season.

Finally, the 2024 season will close at Circuit of The Americas with the U.S. Vintage Racing National Championship weekend – a tradition held since 2013. In addition to crowning our champions, drivers will once again compete for the coveted Bell Racing Championship gold helmets.

2024 SVRA Provisional Schedule:

Feb. 22-25: Sebring International Raceway

Mar. 1-3: Thunderhill Raceway Park

Mar. 7-10: Eagles Canyon Raceway

Mar. 21-24: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Apr. 11-14: NOLA Motorsports Park

Apr. 18-21: Sonoma Raceway

Apr. 26-28: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

May 2-5: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

May 10-11: World Wide Technology Raceway

May 16-19: Road America Raceway

May 24-27: Lime Rock Park

June 7-9: Pittsburgh International Race Complex

June 13-16: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

June 20-23: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 19-20: Lime Rock Park

July 25-28: New Jersey Motorsports Park

July 26-28: Portland International Raceway

Aug. 16-18: Summit Point Motorsports Park

Sept. 4-8: Watkins Glen International

Oct. 3-6: VIRginia International Raceway

Oct. 18-20: Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Circuit of The Americas

SVRA’s 2023 schedule resumes next week with the VIR SpeedTour at VIRginia International Raceway, October 5-8. Racers are invited to register for the event at SVRA.com, while spectator tickets are on sale now at VIRnow.com.

About Sportscar Vintage Racing Association: SVRA is the largest vintage racing organization in the world. A typical event has several hundred vintage race cars representing over 100 years of automotive history on the track. The drivers of these race cars are high net-worth, prominent professionals. In 2024, SVRA will host 22 events at some of the most iconic race tracks in North America, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas, among others. This nationwide footprint has over 312,000,000 Americans living within 200 miles of our events.