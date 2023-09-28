Toyota Clinches 2023 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 28, 2023) – Toyota captured its eighth overall, and its seventh-consecutive, manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series following racing action from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Toyota drivers have won 15 of the 18 races in the 2023 season and come into the race at Indiana’s Salem Speedway having won the last nine consecutive events.

“It was another wildly successful season in the ARCA Menards Series, and we couldn’t be prouder of the efforts from our partners and team members,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “The complete on-track performances we’ve had throughout the year have been impressive and historic. We’re thankful toward each for helping Toyota achieve our seventh-consecutive ARCA manufacturer’s title.”

Toyota supports two ARCA Menards Series teams, Venturini Motorsports (VMS) and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). The 2023 season’s success was highlighted by Jesse Love’s sensational championship run. The Toyota development driver, who will officially be honored as the champion at the season finale at Toledo Speedway, has had a dominating season with nine wins and 15 top-five finishes. Brent Crews, added another victory for VMS, capturing his first career win at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in August, as the 15-year-old impressed with three podium finishes in his three starts this season.

Toyota development driver, William Sawalich, also notched three wins with JGR at Berlin Raceway, the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway to go along with the ARCA Menards Series East title, while Connor Mosack earned his first victory in the series at Kansas Speedway earlier this month to add to JGR’s victory total. Toyota’s ARCA success also included former ARCA East champion Tyler Ankrum. In his only ARCA Menards start for Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) this season, Ankrum captured a victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Toyota first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has captured eight manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and eight driver’s titles (2009, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023). Toyota now sits at 143 national ARCA Menards Series wins.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.