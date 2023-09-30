Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Love’s RV Stop 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Garrett Smithley

Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor | CELSIUS®

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley to pilot the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time this season.

Sponsor Intel: Smithley will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado with support from Trophy Tractor.

Trophy Tractor sells and rents heavy equipment nationwide. Best known for their dependability, honesty and integrity.

They know their equipment and offer a buying and renting experience second to none in the industry. A brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and equipment yard is currently being built and will open later this year.

Glad To Have You Too: Besides Trophy Tractor, Smithley and the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team also welcome Celsius as an associate marketing partner for the final superspeedway race of the 2023 Truck Series season.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand, CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category.

CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals, validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides.

Garrett Smithley Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 will mark Smithley’s first Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile speedway.

While Smithley does not have any truck experience around the famed Alabama race track, he does have two prior NASCAR Cup Series and seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit.

Also, one of Smithley’s five career starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series came at Talladega in 2014.

Garrett Smithley Truck Series Stats: From 2015 to 2020, Smithley has nine starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 14th place finish at Michigan International Speedway in August 2015 driving the No. 63 BRUH | SegPay Chevrolet Silverado for MB Motorsports.

In addition to MB Motorsports, Smithley has also made Truck Series starts for SS GreenLight Racing, Cook Finley Racing and Niece Motorsports.

Talladega will mark his inaugural debut with Young’s Motorsports.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Smithley as crew chief of the No. 02 Trophy Tractor | CELSIUS® Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 124th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 123 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will be his fourth tango at Talladega as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of first twice with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and most recently with Tate Fogleman in the 2021 edition of the Chevy Silverado 250 on October 2, 2021.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finish of 17.5 in 17 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 465 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Garrett Smithley, please like him on Facebook (Official Garrett Smithley) and follow him on Instagram (@GarrettSmithley) and X |Twitter (@GarrettSmithley).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Garrett Smithley Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I am very thankful to Tyler (Young) and Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity to race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

“This weekend would not have been possible without the support of Trophy Tractor and CELSIUS®. Time and time again, the Young’s Motorsports team has showcased their capabilities on a superspeedway, and I am thrilled to experience that for myself on Saturday.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Alabama Roofing Professionals

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the 21st race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 161: This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Boyd will make his 161st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 107th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Alabama Roofing Professionals as the primary marketing partner for the final superspeedway race of the season.

Saturday afternoon’s event will mark the fourth time that Alabama Roofing Professionals has supported Boyd at the famed Alabama race track, including his first career Truck Series victory at Talladega in 2019.

It’s in our name, Alabama Roofing Professionals: we consider ourselves roofing pros. If it involves your roof, we’re the guys that you can trust to get the job done.

We offer new roofs, roof inspections, roofing repairs, and a variety of other services to cater to the needs of every customer in the area.

If you need the job done, our experts have you covered. Give us a call at 205-722-ROOF (7663) and speak to one of our highly-trained professionals about your roofing needs or to request your free estimate.

We’d love to hear from you.

Visit us on the web at alroofpros.com.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the Alabama-famed race track.

In his four previous efforts, Boyd has a win in the 2019 Sugarlands Shine 250 while posting two top-10s overall and also carrying an average finish of 14.8 since 2017.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Boyd has made 15 starts throughout his career, earning one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 107 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Alabama Roofing Professionals Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Saturday afternoon will be his first dance at Talladega as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and X | Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Alabama Roofing Professionals Reunion: “This one is for Alabama! The team over at Alabama Roofing Professionals has such pride in serving their community that it raises the stakes for me to put a good run together for them.

“Our Young’s Motorsports team has won two of the last four races at Talladega, so we feel good about making the whole state of Alabama proud with this year’s effort!”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Greg Van Alst

Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 63rd

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 and the remainder of the 2023 Truck Series season.

Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest, which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.

After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule, which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022, leading to a championship assault.

In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene, where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.

He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.

Following the victory, Van Alst competed in six other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.

Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.

Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in east-central Indiana.

Van Alst married his high school sweetheart, Christi, in 2005; they have four children together.

Glad To Have You: For the 21st Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

On Board Too: Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome Ekan Crude LLC., Verns Concrete and Johnsons Family Plumbing on board as associate partners for Saturday afternoon’s 94-lap race.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 will mark Van Alst’s first Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile speedway.

Also, three of Van Alst’s 38 career starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series have occurred at Talladega from 2021 to 2023.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his fifth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 21st Truck Series race of the season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 115th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 114 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.

The final superspeedway race of the season will be his sixth tango at Talladega as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’ve circled Talladega on my calendar since joining Young’s Motorsports in August. I excel on the superspeedways and am stoked about making my Truck Series debut at Talladega and the opportunity to put the team back in Victory Lane.

“I cannot continue to thank Chris Barkdull and everyone at CB Fabricating, as well as our other partners, enough for giving me this opportunity. I plan to take the knowledge from my ARCA Menards Series experience on Daytona and Talladega tracks and apply it accordingly with the Trucks.

“I know the two vehicles drive differently, but I feel there are similar fundamentals that I will be able to showcase not only with the Truck Series field but especially with my Young’s Motorsports teammates.”

Race Information:

The Love’s RV Stop 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 21st of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday, September 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).