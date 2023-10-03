Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Love’s Travel Stops will ride with McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team as they look for another win on a road course this season.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

With five previous starts at the 2.32-mile-long track, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team come to the ROVAL with more momentum than ever.

McDowell has an average finish of 12.6 on road courses this year, including his dominating win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

He has a best finish of 12th at the ROVAL.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This is going to be a fun weekend. I have all the confidence in the world that this group can put together a great run. Michael (McDowell) has proven time and time again this season he can win any time on a road course.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“The ROVAL is one of my favorite races of the year. We haven’t had the best results there in the past, but I am confident that the team and I can put together a solid run this weekend- especially with how we have been doing on road courses this season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.