INDYCAR Announces 14-Race 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023) – INDYCAR has announced a 14-race schedule for the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season, with another oval added to even better prepare drivers for the diverse skills required in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition.

One of the highlights of the schedule is a return to the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, Aug. 31. It’s the first time INDYCAR’s development series has raced at the historic 1-mile oval at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Park in West Allis, Wisconsin, since 2015.

There are three exciting oval races on the 2024 schedule, including events July 13 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, and Aug. 17 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Three of the final five events of the season will be on ovals, placing more importance on success in this discipline as the race for the championship reaches its climax.

The 2024 season opens Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with the champion being crowned Sunday, Sept. 15 on the Streets of Nashville, Tennessee, which will host the season-ending event for the first time.

There also are two doubleheader weekends, May 10-11 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and June 22-23 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

“The 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule builds on the growth and success of the 2023 season,” said Levi Jones, INDY NXT by Firestone series director. “We enjoyed great competition among a growing field of 17 to 19 cars at nearly every event, with a talented group of drivers from all over the world.”

All 14 races will take place during NTT INDYCAR SERIES event weekends. That will further integrate INDY NXT by Firestone teams and drivers into the INDYCAR paddock.

Every race will be streamed live on Peacock, with live coverage of practice and qualifying available on INDYCAR LIVE. The INDYCAR Radio Network again will provide audio coverage of all INDY NXT by Firestone sessions in 2024 via SiriusXM Channel 160 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

The schedule was released after a banner 2023 season for INDY NXT by Firestone. Besides an average car count of 18 starters, the most since 2009, 14 different drivers finished on the podium – twice as many as in 2022. A total of 25 drivers competed in at least one race last season, an increase of eight over 2022.

On-track action also was breathtaking among the talented young drivers. The average number of lead changes increased 25 percent, and on-track passes for position increased 113 percent, from 651 to 1,226. The average margin of victory also tightened from 3.13 seconds to 2.59.

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule