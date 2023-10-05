Weekend schedule for Charlotte Road Course

Search
By Angela Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will compete at the Charlotte Road Course this weekend. It marks the final playoff race in the Cup Series Round of 12. William Byron, winner at Texas, and Ryan Blaney, who went to Victory Lane at Talladega, will advance to the Round of 8, leaving six available spots.

It will also be the final race in the Round of 12 for the Xfinity Series. Winners Justin Allgaier (Bristol) and John H. Nemechek (Texas) will advance to the Round of 8, along with Cole Custer by virtue of points.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off for the next two weeks and returns for the Round of 8 finale on October 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to determine the final four contenders for the championship title.

NASCAR PressPass will be available after qualifying and post-race.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, October 7

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – NBC Sports App
10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App
Impound/Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/ Two Rounds

Noon: Cup Series Practice – Groups A & B
NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM
1 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound/Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

2:50 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS
Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 155.44 Miles
NBC/Peacock/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,360,791

Sunday, October 8

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros
2 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 252.88 Miles
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $7,689,910

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Rudy Fugle to call 100th Cup event as crew chief at Charlotte Roval

