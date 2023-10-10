Code 3 Associates Racing: Chase Briscoe Las Vegas Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Las Vegas Advance

No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: South Point 400 (Round 33 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 15

● Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), is set to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Sunday’s South Point 400.

● In five Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, Briscoe has a best finish of fourth earned last year during the NASCAR Playoffs. He took the lead on a lap-246 restart and held it for the next six laps when the race quickly returned to caution. Briscoe lost the lead on the ensuing restart on lap 252 but maintained his position in the top-five over the final 15 laps.

● In 2020, Briscoe earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in the March race at Las Vegas, then returned in September to complete the sweep. He also made one NASCAR Truck Series start there in 2017, which resulted in a third-place finish.

● Joining Briscoe and the No. 14 team at Las Vegas will be longtime SHR partner Code 3 Associates, which has been a hero to animals for more than 30 years. If disaster strikes, Code 3 will deploy its Animal Rescue Team to help in emergencies like hurricanes, fires and floods.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

The No. 14 team has shown a lot of improvement on the intermediate tracks since the series’ first visit to Las Vegas earlier this year. What has changed?

“I think it’s been a combination of changes. Stewart-Haas Racing has put a lot of work in to get better as an organization and we’ve made a lot of changes in how we do things on the No. 14 team that have led us to find a little more consistency on the intermediates. We really struggled to find some middle ground earlier this season, we were either really good or really bad. If you look at the last few intermediates – Darlington, Kansas, and Texas – we were able to find something that worked. I think our worst finish out of those was Darlington, and that was a struggle but turned out better than we could’ve hoped. Texas was a good day for us and I think we can use something from those races to help us continue to improve on the intermediate tracks.”

You’re down to the last four races of the season. What are you most looking forward to in the final stretch?

“We’ve got four more chances to learn on the track for next year and I feel like two of those may also be chances to get a win. We’ve been really good at Martinsville and Phoenix and I don’t see that changing. I’d love to finish the season with a win but, no matter what, we’ve come a long way this year and have turned a tough start into a decent finish. We have learned a lot and have a good start on next season. We’ll just keep taking advantage of every opportunity to improve and hopefully that pays off for us in the end.”

No. 14 Code 3 Associates Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina