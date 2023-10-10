Ryan Reed Returns to the Xfinity Series

Alpha Prime Racing in a partnership with MBM Motorsports is excited to announce Ryan Reed as the driver of the #66 Tandem Diabetes Care Chevy for the “Alsco Uniforms 302” at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Saturday.

It’s been a five year gap for Ryan Reed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with the two-time winner’s last start occurring in 2018 where finished 12th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It is so cool to be able to make my return to Xfinity racing,” Ryan commented. “The Xfinity Series was my home for many years, so it just feels right to be back!”

Team owner Tommy Joe Martins said, “Ryan has been so great to work with, and it’s fun to see a pro like him have another chance in our series, and bring new sponsors like Tandem along with him.”

Tandem Diabetes Care is an American medical device manufacturer based in San Diego, California. The company develops medical technologies for the treatment of diabetes and specifically insulin infusion therapy.

“I can’t thank Tandem Diabetes enough for coming on board and helping make this happen.” Ryan said, “Also Scott and Mandy Critchley and all the folks from Critchley Family Farms!”

Martins went on to thank MBM Owner/Crew Chief Carl Long saying, “if it wasn’t for Carl helping us with this effort, it wouldn’t be possible. He’s a racer through and through and I have a ton of respect for him and his race team.”

The Las Vegas effort is the 2nd time in 2023 MBM & Alpha Prime Racing have partnered together, the other at Atlanta Motor Speedway with APR Owner/Driver Caesar Bacarella earlier this spring.

You can tune into practice & qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Friday at 7:05 pm ET on USA.