JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 302 (201 laps / 301.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway coming off a dominant win at the Charlotte Roval that propelled him into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Heading into the first race of the Round of 8, the young driver currently sits fourth in the playoff point standings, two points above the cutline.

Mayer has four starts at the 1.5-mile speedway where he’s scored a pair of top 10s.

In 19 starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, the Wisconsin native has tallied four top-five and 11 top-ten efforts in his NXS career.

Josh Berry

No. 8 LubeZone Chevrolet

Las Vegas has been good to Josh Berry in his NXS career. In five starts, Berry has two wins, four top-five and five top10 finishes, an average finish of 3.6 and has led 105 laps.

The Hendersonville, Tenn. native has won the last two fall races on the 1.5-mile oval.

Berry has earned three of his five career NXS victories on 1.5-mile tracks, with a 2022 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway joining his two Las Vegas wins in 2021-22.

Berry has an enviable record on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in NXS competition. Of his 27 top-five finishes, 14 have come on such tracks, including a fifth-place earlier this year at LVMS.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Jeld-Wen Windows Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made 13 starts in the NXS at Las Vegas and has tallied two top-five and nine top-10 finishes with a best of third coming during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Additionally, Jones has made two starts at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and scored one top-five and one top-10 finish coming during the 2015 season where he finished in the fifth position.

Jones’ average finish of 10.2 in “Sin City” is the fifth best on active tracks in the NXS for the 26-year-old.

On tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has four wins, 19 top-five and 57 top-10 finishes in a combined 129 starts.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the third seed, 15 points above the playoff cutline with three races remaining in the round.

In 18 career NXS starts at Las Vegas, Allgaier has scored 10 top fives and 15 top 10s, including four consecutive top fives dating back to 2021.

The Illinois native has additionally finished in the runnerup position on four different occasions in Las Vegas, including in two of the last four events at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Allgaier earned his way into the Round of 8 by virtue of his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway last month.

Driver Quotes

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite 1.5-mile tracks that we go to and I’m ready to get there with the momentum we have coming off a win at the Roval and transferring to the next round of the playoffs. I am so proud of this No. 1 JR Motorsports team for not giving up and building such fast Chevrolets for me to go out and perform at the highest level.” – Sam Mayer

“We are ready to go in this Round of 8 with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture team. We know what lies ahead for us and I know that we are plenty capable of doing what we need to do to get to Phoenix. I have always enjoyed racing at Las Vegas and we have been really strong there over the past couple of seasons. Hopefully, we will have that same speed that we had in the spring and be up front in contention for the win when it counts. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this No. 7 team will give me a great car, we just need to go out and execute the same way we have been and we should be right where we want to be.” – Justin Allgaier

“Las Vegas just seems to suit my driving style, and we’ve had a lot of success there over the past couple of seasons. We ran fifth there earlier this year and had a shot at an even better result. Having LubeZone back with us this week is really special, and we’ll go out there with all intentions of getting a victory. We want to finish out the season on a high note and doing that would be a great start.” – Josh Berry

“In our last few mile-and-a-half races, we have had a lot of speed and have had great finishes and this weekend in Vegas should be more of the same. This team has been really good at Vegas in the past and I am hoping we can be just as good this weekend, if not just a little bit better. We have a couple more races to go and I’d enjoy nothing more than to put this team in Victory Lane after everything that has happened this season.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates