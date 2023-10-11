Creed departing Richard Childress Racing following 2023 Xfinity Series season

Richard Childress Racing took to social media to reveal that Sheldon Creed will not return as the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The news comes as the 26-year-old Creed from Alpine, California, is currently campaigning in his second full-time season in the Xfinity circuit for RCR. After finishing in 10th place during last weekend’s Xfinity Playoff event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Creed was one of eight Playoff contenders to transfer from the Round of 12 to 8 as he is currently ranked in seventh place in the Playoff standings with 3,008 points and continues his pursuit for his first Xfinity Series championship.

Creed, a two-time Stadium Super Trucks champion, the 2018 ARCA Menards Series champion and the 2020 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity Series in 2017, where he competed at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and at Road America for JD Motorsports. He then made a single Xfinity start for JR Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 before making his lone Xfinity start in 2021 at Phoenix Raceway for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

In 2022, Creed became a full-time Xfinity Series competitor for Richard Childress Racing as he took over the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis. He commenced his rookie campaign by finishing sixth at Daytona before logging in a total of four top-five results, 13 top-10 results, 155 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.5 throughout the 33-race schedule. His best result of the season was a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway in September, where he attempted to scrape the wall at full speed while battling for the victory on the final lap, only to be overtaken by eventual winner Noah Gragson. After falling short of making the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs, Creed settled in 14th place in the final standings.

This season, Creed, who made the Xfinity Playoffs for the first time in his career, has achieved a pole, five top-five results, 13 top-10 results, 181 laps led and an average-finishing result of 13.8 through 29-scheduled starts. His best results of this season include a trio of runner-up results at Talladega Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway.

Through 66 current starts in the Xfinity circuit, Creed has achieved a pole, nine top-five results, 27 top-10 results, 336 laps led and an average-finishing result of 16.6 as he continues his pursuit for his first victory in the series.

Additional announcements regarding Creed’s plans and the driver for the No. 2 RCR entry for the 2024 season have yet to be determined. RCR’s second Xfinity competitor, Austin Hill, will remain with the organization and as the driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in 2024 as part of a new multi-year contract extension that was made in mid-August. Like Creed, Hill, a four-time race winner of this season, is currently one of eight competitors contending in this year’s Playoffs.



With four races remaining of this season, Creed’s next Xfinity Series start is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Playoff’s Round of 8 opener. The event will occur this Saturday, October 14, and will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.