Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Playoffs continue with the first race in the Round of 8.

Last week at the Charlotte ROVAL, four Cup Series drivers were eliminated from championship contention – Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch. We also saw four Xfinity Series drivers whose championship hopes came to an end – Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Josh Berry and Jeb Burton.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off and will return to completion on October 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the series final race in the Round of 8.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 13

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App

7:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App

Saturday, October 14

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Group A & B – USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound-Group A & B) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

Stages 45/90/201 Laps = 301.5 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: Purse: $1,329,729

Sunday, October 15

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $7,785,320

Cup Series Round of 8 Drivers:

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, 4,041 points

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,036 points

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,032 points

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, 4,024 points

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, 4,021 points

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,016 points

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, 4,016 points

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, 4,014 points

Xfinity Series Round of 8 Drivers

John H. Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, 3055 Points

Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, 3039 Points

Justin Allgaier, 3035 Points, JR Motorsports

Sam Mayer, 3020 Points, JR Motorsports

Cole Custer, 3018 Points, Stewart-Haas Racing

Chandler Smith, 3009 Points, Kaulig Racing

Sheldon Creed, 3008 Points, Richard Childress Racing

Sammy Smith, 3006 Points, Joe Gibbs Racing