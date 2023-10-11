Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Playoffs continue with the first race in the Round of 8.
Last week at the Charlotte ROVAL, four Cup Series drivers were eliminated from championship contention – Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch. We also saw four Xfinity Series drivers whose championship hopes came to an end – Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Josh Berry and Jeb Burton.
The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off and will return to completion on October 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the series final race in the Round of 8.
NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, October 13
7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App
7:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App
Saturday, October 14
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Group A & B – USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound-Group A & B) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
Stages 45/90/201 Laps = 301.5 Miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: Purse: $1,329,729
Sunday, October 15
2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $7,785,320
Cup Series Round of 8 Drivers:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, 4,041 points
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,036 points
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,032 points
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, 4,024 points
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, 4,021 points
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, 4,016 points
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, 4,016 points
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, 4,014 points
Xfinity Series Round of 8 Drivers
John H. Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, 3055 Points
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, 3039 Points
Justin Allgaier, 3035 Points, JR Motorsports
Sam Mayer, 3020 Points, JR Motorsports
Cole Custer, 3018 Points, Stewart-Haas Racing
Chandler Smith, 3009 Points, Kaulig Racing
Sheldon Creed, 3008 Points, Richard Childress Racing
Sammy Smith, 3006 Points, Joe Gibbs Racing