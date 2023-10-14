No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Team Secure Pole Position for MOTUL Petit Le Mans

(Braselton, Ga.) October 13, 2023 — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 team earn pole position for the MOTUL Petit Le Mans. Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s (WTRAndretti) IMSA Endurance Championship driver, Louis Delétraz, piloted the blue and black machine in tricky conditions that saw the team decide to start on slick Michelin tires before changing to wet rain tires with 12 minutes remaining. In a competitive GTP class, Delétraz and the WTRAndretti team made a strategy call to come into pit lane with just under four minutes left in the qualifying session and the Swiss driver laid down a one-lap flying lap, a lap time of 01:15.402, as the checkered flag flew. The pole position is the first for the WTRAndretti at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“It’s a pretty amazing result and super happy for pole position,” said Louis Delétraz, IMSA Endurance Championship co-driver of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport. “I’m very thankful for the team to give me the opportunity today. We’ve been strong all weekend. It’s a lot of trust from WTRAndretti and Ricky and Filipe, so really appreciate it and happy I could reward them this pole position and the points that goes with it. Tricky conditions: I tried the slicks but definitely didn’t work, it was too slippery. Then the wets, competitors put on a second set so we had to react. We had one lap and that lap was pretty good and enough for pole position, I did it . It’s good for tomorrow, I think we focused on the racecar and the focus will be on finishing tomorrow’s 10-hour race, which is most important to finish P1.”

TOP FIVE STARTING GRID

No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 (Acura ARX-06) R. Taylor, F. Albuquerque, L. Delétraz (121.269 mph) No. 01 Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) S. Bourdais, R. van der Zande, S. Dixon (120.900 mph) No. 24 BMW M Team RLL (BMW M Hybrid V8) P. Eng, M. Wittmann, A. Farfus (120.742 mph) No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian (Acura ARX-06) T. Blomqvist, C. Braun, H. Castroneves (120.558 mph) No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports (Porsche 963) M. Tandy, M. Jaminet, L. Vanthoor (119.969 mph)

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will come a close in an intense battle for the championship title as the MOTUL Petit Le Mans goes green at 11:40 a.m. ET for 10 hours of endurance racing with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock and USA Network on air at 6:30 p.m. ET.

