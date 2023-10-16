Cadillac celebrates GTP championship sweep

Manufacturer, drivers and team recognized at IMSA event for season achievements

DETROIT (Oct. 15, 2023) – Cadillac swept top honors for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, earning its fourth Manufacturer Championship and fifth IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup title in the prototype classification since 2017.

Participants were recognized and trophies presented Sunday during the IMSA WeatherTech Night of Champions at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia.

Competing in the first-year Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) classification, Cadillac Racing registered two victories, six podiums overall and two pole starts in the nine-race season to clinch the GTP Manufacturer Championship. Cadillac also won Manufacturer Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2021 in the IMSA DPi era.

Cadillac added to its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championship total as the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R topped the standings in the four-race series that was capped Saturday in the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Cadillac previously won in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“It’s been an incredible season,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “On behalf of everyone at Cadillac, I’d like to thank IMSA for the incredible work they’ve done to usher in the first year of hybrid sports car racing. It’s a great honor to win the inaugural IMSA GTP Manufacturer and IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.”

Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, drivers of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R fielded by Action Express Racing, earned the GTP Driver and Team Championship. Derani received his second Bishop-France Trophy in the past three years with Cadillac Racing.

Derani, Sims and Jack Aitken also secured the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Driver and Team Championship. They won at Sebring International Raceway and were runner-up at Watkins Glen International.

Cadillac has used two decades of racing to develop the foundations of performance driving, most notably under its V-Series portfolio that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The track-capable CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing, CT5-V, CT4-V and Escalade-V seamlessly incorporate learnings from the track to the road.

The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season kicks off with the traditional Roar Before the 24 on Jan. 19-21 at Daytona International Speedway, followed Jan. 27-28 by the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona. A fifth IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup event – in September at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – and a June date on the streets of Detroit also highlight the season.

Cadillac Racing by the numbers

Cadillac Manufacturer Championships in all series: 9

IMSA GTP (2023)

IMSA DPi (2021, 2018, 2017)

Pirelli World Challenge GT (2014, 2013, 2012)

SPEED World Challenge GT (2007, 2005)

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championships: 2023, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA GTP/DPi Driver Championships: 2023, 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA GTP/DPi Team Championships: 2023, 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Driver Championships: 2023, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Team Championships: 2023, 2018, 2017