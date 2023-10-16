CrowdStrike Racing by APR Takes Petit Le Mans LMP2 Win

George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel drive No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA-Gibson to season’s second IMSA win

BRASELTON, Ga. (October 16, 2023) – CrowdStrike Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR) closed its season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with an LMP2 class victory in the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

It was the second IMSA win for drivers George Kurtz, Ben Hanley and Nolan Siegel in the No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson prototype. Saturday’s winning LMP2 trio combined to lead a race-high 165 of 390 laps.

With the win at Road Atlanta, Kurtz was also able to take home the IMSA Jim Trueman Award, given to the leading Bronze driver in the LMP2 class. With the award, Kurtz earns an automatic entry to compete in the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. Kurtz and APR will look to repeat their podium performance after winning the LMP2 Pro-Am class at Le Mans this year, the first time the team raced together at the French classic.

Saturday’s victory capped a highly successful season for CrowdStrike Racing. In addition to Petit Le Mans, last weekend, Kurtz won the Fanatec GT World Challenge America title in the Pro-Am category with a class win at the Intercontinental GT Challenge’s Indianapolis Eight Hours. Additionally, the CrowdStrike Racing by APR program also won in LMP2 at the Six Hours of The Glen in June.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR will soon begin preparations for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The team will open the season with the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 27-28 from Daytona International Speedway.

Driver quotes after Petit Le Mans

George Kurtz (#04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2):

“We’ve been on an incredible journey in the first year of this program. Credit to CrowdStrike Racing, Algarve Pro Racing, Ben (Hanley) and Nolan (Siegel). Everybody did a fantastic job and executed flawlessly. To come out on top at Motul Petit Le Mans is a huge win for our new team. Although we initially set out to do the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, we eventually decided to go for it and aim for the Trueman Award and the 24 Hours of Le Mans entry. The team was focused and worked hard this season, making these accomplishments even more gratifying.”

Ben Hanley (#04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2): “Petit Le Mans was an awesome race. The whole CrowdStrike Racing by APR team did a great job to give us a package that was capable of winning, and a car I could place whenever I needed through traffic, which always makes life a lot easier around here at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Congratulations to my teammates George (Kurtz) and Nolan (Siegel), who drove brilliantly to achieve what is a fantastic result for the entire team.”

Nolan Siegel (#04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2): “This is my first IMSA Petit Le Mans win and I couldn’t be happier. In fact, I’ve loved all of the endurance races I’ve done this year in 2023. It has been super enjoyable. I’ve loved competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the whole experience has been even better because I’ve done it with CrowdStrike Racing by APR, George (Kurtz) and Ben (Hanley). We’ve had a lot of success but, beyond that, it’s a great environment full of great people, and I hope to have more opportunities to race with them.”

