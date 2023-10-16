Search
XFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series PR

The Boo Crew is back as Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg return to Jeremy Clements Racing at Martinsville

By Official Release

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is ready to haunt down the competition as the Xfinity Series enters the penultimate race of 2023 at Martinsville Speedway with Halloween just a scare away. JCR will attack the Half Mile of Mayhem with a Ghostly livery from primary partners Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg entering All Hallows’ Eve weekend.

Also reappearing as associate sponsors will be High Speed Auto and The Racing Warehouse. The Dead On Tools 250 will take place on Saturday, October 28th at 3:30 pm EST on the USA Network.

“Man, it looks like we have started a pretty great tradition! This will be the third consecutive year that the Spartan and Fox crew have partnered with us for the Fall race at Martinsville,” said Clements. “It is always a fun weekend when these guys are on board and even better is that it is also my favorite time of the year, Halloween. We look to have a good run for them and finish these last two races on a high note, ” Clements went on to say.

Additionally, Fox Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste will be holding a Green Flag Meet and Greet Party at Rockers Brewing Co. on Wednesday, October 25th from 4:00 – 7:00 EST in Spartanburg.

Also joining Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg as associate sponsors will be Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing & Recovery, Matman Designs, Dynamic Paintware, Nordic Logistics, People of the Woods, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Martinsville Raceway
Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023
Broadcast Information: TV: 3:30 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 11th – 2021
Best Finish 9th – 2021
7th career start at Martinsville

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT SPARTAN WASTE

Spartan Waste is a locally owned trash collection company that services communities throughout the upstate of South Carolina. Friendly, professional and dependable, we take pride in the work we do, the customers we serve, and, in the place, we call home. Keep it Clean. For more information visit spartan-waste.com.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SPARTANBURG 1400

Spartanburg Sports are on Fox Sports 1400 / 98.3 Spartanburg. Home to the Spartanburg Vikings, Gamecock Baseball, and of course Open Mic Daily with Hauser and Clary. Fox Sports 1400 Spartanburg will feature: The Dan Patrick 9 am-noon The Herd with Colin Cowherd 12-3 pm Open Mic Daily 3-6 pm SportsTalk with Phil Kornblut 6-8 pm On Saturdays: The Saturday Sports Report 7-10 am, Start Your Engines 10 am-12 pm. To listen live check out www.spartanburgsportsradio.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.  As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases for some links and banners that are being displayed on SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RILEY HERBST SCORES FIRST XFINITY WIN AT LAS VEGAS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category