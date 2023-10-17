RFK Advance | Homestead

Homestead-Miami Event Info:

Track Info: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.502-mile oval

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Homestead, Florida

Format: 267 laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 9:05 a.m. ET, Practice (NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 9:05 a.m. ET, Qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Pace Laps:

Race two in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs takes place this weekend in south Florida, as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of 2023.

Chris Buescher maintains the best average finish among all Cup drivers in the last 15 races with a 10.2 average result since the Chicago race. In that span he has eight top-10s and give finishes inside the top five.

Brad Keselowski is fourth in that category with a 10.5 average, and 10 top-10s in the span.

Keselowski at Homestead-Miami

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 7

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 16th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend where he has a 13.6 average finish and seven top-10 finishes. His best career finish is third (2014-15), as he’s coming off a fifth-place finish there last fall.

He’s finished 10th or better in four of the last six races at Homestead, leading laps in three of those events. Overall he’s led 155 laps at the 1.5-mile track.

Keselowski has a 9.2 average starting position in Miami – his best among active tracks – with 12-straight starts inside the top-10 and eight starts inside the top five overall. Last season he qualified ninth.

Keselowski has two Xfinity wins at Homestead (2011, 2013) in eight starts, and an additional two starts in the Truck Series.

Buescher at Homestead-Miami

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his eighth Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 19.7 average finish.

He’s coming off the best finish of his career there to date – a P13 result last fall.

Buescher carries a 19.4 average qualifying position with his three best efforts coming in the last three races, including a top-10 starting spot (P8) last fall.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at HMS in 2014-15 with a best finish of fifth in the No. 60 machine.

RFK Historically at Homestead-Miami

Cup Wins: 7 (Kurt Busch, 2002; Greg Biffle, 2004, 2005, 2006; Matt Kenseth, 2007; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2010)

Welcome to Miami: RFK has 175 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 51 top-fives, 75 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 89 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 23 top five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,167 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight: RFK earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights: In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, RFK earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

RFK Homestead Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Las Vegas: Keselowski led the third-most laps of any driver (37) and went on to finish fourth, his seventh top five finish of the season. Buescher finished 11th.

Points Standings (17: 8th, 6: 9th): Buescher sits eighth in the playoff standings entering Homestead, while Keselowski is ninth, first among drivers not remaining in the playoff picture.

By the Numbers at Homestead