Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Team Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team return to the state of Florida, this time, visiting the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Fleetguard, a valuable partner of Love’s and Speedco, returns to McDowell’s Ford Mustang after last riding with the team at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

With a focus on advanced design and high-quality performance, Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 267-lap race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard team sit 15th in points. McDowell is still fighting for the team’s best finish in a season.

McDowell has a career best finish of sixth at the 1.5-mile Homestead track.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. With only a few races left in the season, it’s really a tight fight for 14th, 15th and 16th in points. So, a lot to race for.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Our ultimate goal for this weekend is to win, but we also want to go for as many stage points as possible so we can end the season on a high note. We want to keep getting our team better.

“It’s awesome to see Fleetguard back on our Ford Mustang. It’s great that Love’s includes their partners in the race program. Hopefully I can make them proud.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.