JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RACE: Contender Boats 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race in the Round of 8 on the heels of a two-race streak that includes one win and two top-five finishes.

Mayer will be making only his second start at the 1.5-mile track after finishing fifth in this race last season.

The Franklin, Wis. native is currently sixth in the NXS Playoff standings, 16 markers under the playoff cutline after a strong fifth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Josh Berry enters this weekend at Homestead seeking victory in just his fourth start on the 1.5-mile South Florida oval.

In three previous starts there, Berry’s best finish is 10th, earned in the spring of 2021. In this race last season, the Tennessee native finished 11th.

Berry is also seeking his fourth win on a 1.5-mile track. His three previous wins on such circuits came at Las Vegas (2021, 2022) and at Charlotte (2022).

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pelonis Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made eight starts in South Beach in the NXS and has recorded two top fives and five top 10s. In his last six starts at Homestead, Jones has only one finish outside of the top 10 and holds an impressive average finish of 7.1 in that same span.

Jones’ average finish of 9.0 in eight starts at Homestead ranks as the third-best for the 26-year-old at active tracks in the NXS.

The Atlanta, Ga. native has finished in the top 10 in three of the last five events dating back to Kansas Speedway in September where he finished in the second position.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 hellowater Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters the second race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the second seed, 21 points above the playoff cutline with two races remaining in the round.

Allgaier has scored a best finish of sixth at the Miami oval, coming in this event in 2016.

The Illinois native has been strong on mile-and-a-half tracks in 2023, going to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and winning the pole in two of the last three 1.5-mile events.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

No. 88 Bass Pro Shops Club Card Chevrolet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to Homestead for the first time since 2020 in NXS competition behind the wheel of the No. 88 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.

The two-time NXS Champion came home with a fifth-place finish in that event in 2020.

In six career NXS starts at Homestead, Earnhardt Jr. has scored two top fives and four top 10s. His best finish of second came in the 1999 season finale en route to his most recent NXS championship.

In his first NXS start this season at Bristol, Earnhardt Jr. ran up front for much of the night, leading 47 of 300 laps.

“I am super excited to get back to Homestead this week as we had a really good run there last season. We did not have the best points day in Vegas so I am really hopeful we can pull through and have a better day in Miami. This No. 1 JRM team has worked so hard all year long and I can’t thank them enough for helping get us this far in the playoffs.“ – Sam Mayer

“Heading into this second race in the Round of 8 we know what we need to do. If we can go out and execute like we have been all season long I see no reason why we won’t be in a strong position to make our way to Phoenix with this hellowater Chevrolet. We’re ready to go.” – Justin Allgaier

“Homestead is a track where you have to be good on the high groove, and we’ll give it our best shot on Saturday. We just need some consistency in these races, and we’re working hard to achieve that. I’ve had good cars there, but not the luck that you need to compete for the win. Looking forward to having Tire Pros back with us this week and getting them into Victory Lane.” – Josh Berry

“Homestead is a track that has been pretty good to me in the past and I am really looking forward to building on the momentum from last weekend in Vegas. This Menards/Pelonis team has given me really great cars the last few weeks and this weekend should be more of the same. Hopefully we can put it all together and get another solid finish this weekend.” – Brandon Jones

“It feels good to get back behind the wheel in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports again this weekend. We had a good run going at Bristol, and we’re heading to another track I’ve always loved racing at, Homestead. I’m excited to have my buddy Johnny (Morris) and Bass Pro Shops on the car.” – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

JRM Team Updates: