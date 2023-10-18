Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and earned a third-place finish in the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 with AJ Allmendinger.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, four top five and 12 top-10 finishes.

After earning a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned two top five and four top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger’s best finish NCS finish on an oval in the 2022 season came at Homestead-Miami where he finished third.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.

“We have really good memories from last year at Homestead-Miami; it was probably one of the most fun races in the Cup car. I think with this car, you don’t necessarily have to rip the fence the whole time. You’re able to maneuver to use the bottom, middle, and top of the racetrack. It was really cool to have a shot at the win last year and get my best mile and a half finish. I’m looking forward to going back. I gained a lot of confidence last year at this track and I think we can have a solid run again this year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I feel really comfortable where our mile-and-a-half-track program is at right now. We have a good package to build off of, and we were really fast here last year. Hopefully we can execute and maintain a solid day.” – Justin Haley on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Contender Boats 300

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 15 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned five top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 91 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 21 top fives, 48 top-10 finishes and has led 610 laps.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made five NXS starts at Homestead Miami Speedway and has earned three top fives and three top-10 finishes.

Hemric has earned six top five and 16 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

The No.10 car currently sits seventh in the Owner’s Championship.

“The Homestead day race is one of my favorite places to run as a driver. Our car ran well on the bottom last year, and we have continued to work on running the top well. If we are able to, we will be up on the fence at some point, if not, we will play catfish all day around the bottom. I’m excited to have Cirkul back on the car and have another shot to get a win in the Xfinity Series.” – Daniel Hemric on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Derek Kraus, No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NXS in the Contender Boats 300.

Out of his six NXS starts with Kaulig Racing, Kraus has earned three top-10 finishes in the 2023 season.

“I’m looking forward to Homestead this weekend; it will be really cool to have Celsius onboard for my first start there. I’m hoping we can have a solid day and get some momentum going for our final race at Phoenix.” – Derek Kraus on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NXS in the Contender Boats 300.

Smith finished seventh in the 2022 race at Homstead-Miami after starting in ninth.

Smith currently sits 15 points below the cutline for the Championship 4 with one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway was the first non-superspeedway track I ever ran in my NXS career, and it’s where I got my first top-10 finish, so it’s pretty special to me. We’re going to head down there with the same goal we have every week, which is to win and advance. We can only control what we do. If we can put in another performance like last weekend in Las Vegas, I think we have a decent shot to advance on points as well if someone in front of us struggles.” – Chandler Smith on Homestead-Miami Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.