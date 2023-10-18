Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Homestead Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Homestead Advance

No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 (Round 34 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 22

● Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), is set to make his third Homestead-Miami Speedway start in the NASCAR Cup Series during this Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. His best finish at the 1.5-mile South Florida oval was 19th, earned in 2021.

● There’s only one track on the NASCAR schedule where Briscoe has visited victory lane in both a truck and a car – Homestead. When he was driving fulltime for Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017, he finished the season on a high note at the track, leading four times for a race-high 81 laps en route to his first win in a NASCAR national series. The win elevated him to sixth in the Truck Series championship standings and earned him Rookie of the Year honors to go with that year’s Most Popular Driver award.

● The Mitchell, Indiana, native moved on to the Xfinity Series in a part-time capacity in 2018 before joining SHR fulltime in 2019. He totaled 11 victories in SHR’s No. 98 Ford Mustang in 2019 and 2020, eight of those coming with crew chief Richard Boswell. The pair spent the 2020 season making headlines with remarkable performances, and Homestead was the setting for one that won’t be forgotten. During a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader there in June, Briscoe overcame a tremendous amount of adversity in the Saturday race to score a solid seventh-place finish. He drove from nearly last in the 37-car field, having been forced to the pits before the green flag even waved for the 167-lap race after a piece of equipment fell off his racecar during the pace laps. He was five laps down to start the event, but drove through the field twice in the first 70 laps and used pit strategy to get back onto the lead lap for the seventh-place finish. Though Boswell was suspended for the Sunday event as a result the equipment issue on Saturday, the No. 98 team returned strong with Greg Zipadelli atop the pit box. Briscoe outdueled Brandon Jones in a two-lap dash to the finish to earn his third Xfinity Series win of 2020 by just .072 of a second.

● The 2020 win made Briscoe only the fourth driver to have won a Truck Series and Xfinity Series race at Homestead, joining Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne. If Briscoe can make his way to victory lane driving the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend, he would join Busch and Harvick as the third driver in history to win in all three of NASCAR’s national series at Homestead.

● Magical Vacation Planner (MVP), the primary partner for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, is offering the chance to win a four-day, three night Disney Resort package to one lucky winner and up to three of their guests. To enter, fans just need to follow three easy steps…

Subscribe to MVP’s YouTube channel. Like and engage with MVP’s Facebook page. Follow MVP on Instagram.

After all three are completed prior to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 21, a winner will be chosen via a random draw on Sunday, Oct. 22. To learn more, click HERE.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

We’ve seen guys who are really good at running the high line at Homestead. There was a time when if you could race the high line and stay up there, you were going to have a good shot at winning. Does that still ring true in the NextGen car?

“Oh yeah, it’s still typical Homestead. You’ll see guys right up at the wall and pushing that line. That’s what makes it such a fun track.”

You are one of four drivers to have won in the Truck and Xfinity series at Homestead, and there are only two drivers — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick – who have won races at Homestead in all three of NASCAR’s top series. Is there something to be said for being one of just a few drivers who were able to find success in a truck, and Xfinity and Cup Series cars at one track?

“Homestead is a place where I feel like, as a driver, you can carry your car a little bit more, you can move around and figure out how to make more out of a car that maybe isn’t handling the best. It’s one of my favorite places to race. It’s where I got my first win in NASCAR. It’s a challenge but such a fun place to race, and to be on a short list with guys like Kyle and Kevin would be really cool.”

Sunday’s race is the 4Ever 400. What kind of impact has it had on your career to be a teammate to Kevin Harvick?

“Kevin’s had a huge impact. He’s always the guy I go to when I need an answer or advice, whether it’s a question about what to do in a racecar, or just in life, in general. I never thought, even five or six years ago, that I would ever be able to say I could call on guys like Tony (Stewart) and Kevin. I feel like not only can I count on them, but I am respected by them and they value my opinions. I don’t think I would have ever believed someone telling me that I would be at that point in my career. I actually would love to win this weekend, win the race that is named in Kevin’s honor. He’s only got three races left and I’m sad to see him go, but I wouldn’t mind having the chance to beat him in his own race.”

No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina