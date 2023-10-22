Ross Chastain Launching Ag to Asphalt Campaign

Like a Farmer and the Melon Man are teaming up to spotlight the agriculture industry while providing American farmers and their families with a chance to experience each race in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Homestead, FL: NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain and Like a Farmer, a podcast and video series that spotlights and celebrates Rural America, announced today the formation of the Ag to Asphalt campaign as a way to shine a light on the agriculture industry and farmers across the country.

The campaign will highlight the importance of agriculture by sharing the real stories of farmers across the country. For each race in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Ag to Asphalt program will identify a local family farm in each race market. Chastain will tell each farm’s unique story via a video shared on social media the week before the race. The family farmer will then be invited to the NASCAR race on behalf of Chastain and Like A Farmer as a way to show appreciation and give thanks for their work as farmers.

As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, Chastain knows the importance of agriculture and the sacrifices farmers make daily to put food on the table for all Americans, “Using my platform to spotlight these working family farms across America is something very important to me. When we started collaborating with the Like A Farmer team, the concept of creating this Ag to Asphalt program was a natural fit. Pat and I had a great time exploring my background in agriculture on the podcast, and taking this program to all of the NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 is going to be equally exciting and rewarding.”

The Chastain family has been involved in the agriculture industry for over a century. Chastain’s childhood growing up on the farm curated a blue-collar approach and hard-working attitude that has catapulted him to the top of NASCAR. He earned his nickname “Melon Man” through his family’s heritage in the watermelon farming industry. His signature move is to smash a watermelon on the frontstretch after each win. Although he can be found racing for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chastain still takes time to head back to the farm and uses his platform to be a voice for the agriculture industry.

In an effort to give back to the farming community, Chastain is proud to launch the Ag to Asphalt campaign with the support of Like a Farmer for the 2024 NASCAR season. “We are thrilled to announce a partnership that not only shines a light on Rural America but helps some of our nation’s farmers take a mental break from their everyday jobs,” explains Pat Spinosa, host of the Like a Farmer podcast.

Catch Chastain in an upcoming Like a Farmer episode (https://likeafarmer.com/) on Thursday, October 26, where he sits truck-side with Spinosa reflecting on his upbringing on the farm and how it paved the path to his successful career in NASCAR. Hear him discuss the partnership and learn more about Like a Farmer’s mission to celebrate the agricultural community by sharing the stories of big names from NFL stars to country musicians who know and love Rural America.

Joining Like a Farmer and Chastain is Trackhouse Racing partner Kubota Tractor Corporation, as well as Bayer Seminis, both of which are part of the fabric of the agriculture community. The support of this campaign further illustrates the importance of farmers and the larger agricultural industry across the country.

Learn More:

Visit www.agtoasphalt.com to learn more about the program and see behind-the-scenes content featuring Chastain and many of the farms that help to feed America.

How To Register:

Spots are limited. The Ag to Asphalt program will work with presenting partner Like A Farmer to select deserving farmers from across America. Any farmer can sign up. Fill out the form on www.agtoasphalt.com with information about your farm and you will be entered to win a 2024 racing experience.