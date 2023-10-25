Weekend schedule for Martinsville-2

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Martinsville Speedway to set the field for the Championship 4 Playoffs. Cup Series winners Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Christopher Bell (Homestead-Miami Speedway) have secured their spot in the Playoffs.

Xfinity Series winners Riley Herbst (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Sam Mayer (Homestead-Miami Speedway) are also locked into the Championship 4 Playoffs.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off as Corey Heim, Brett Moffitt, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger prepare for the finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 3.

On Thursday, October 26, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kick off the weekend with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 race at 8 p.m. on FloRacing.com.

NASCAR PressPass will be available post-qualifying and post-race for the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 27

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports App

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports App

Saturday, October 28

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, Final Stage ends on Lap 250

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,380,935

Sunday, October 29

2 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 50- NBC/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Distance: 263 miles (500 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 130, Stage 2 ends on Lap 260), Final Stage ends on Lap 500

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $8,587,800