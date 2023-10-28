Private Wine Tours in Maryland: A Guide to the Best Wineries

When it comes to wine, Maryland may not be the state that springs to mind. However, this charming state, in the Mid region of the United States, boasts a rich winemaking history and is home to some truly exceptional wineries. If you’re a wine lover seeking a memorable experience, you should definitely consider adding a private wine tour in Maryland to your must-do list. In this guide, we’ll take you on a journey through the wineries in Maryland and provide all the essential information for planning your own exclusive wine tour.

1. Linganore Winecellars: Experience Excellence

Situated in Mount Airy, Linganore Winecellars has garnered recognition for its wines. This family-owned winery has been operating for over four decades. This is one of the few private wine tours in Maryland that offers a selection of wines ranging from dry to sweet to cater to diverse tastes. During a wine tour at Linganore Winecellars, visitors can wander through vineyards, gain insight into the art of winemaking, and indulge in tastings of their finest creations. Make sure not to miss out on their acclaimed Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay varieties.

2. Black Ankle Vineyards: A Delight

If sustainability holds significance for you, then Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy is a destination for your Maryland wine tours. This winery is dedicated to sustainable practices and holds certifications for being both organic and LEED certified. They prioritize the use of handpicked and estate-grown grapes to produce white and rosé wines. Visitors can indulge in a tour of their property, take in the breathtaking views, and savor the unique flavors that their wines offer.

3. Boordy Vineyards: A Historic Treasure

Since its establishment in 1945, Boordy Vineyards in Hydes has proudly held the top title of Maryland’s winery. With a heritage and an unwavering commitment to quality, it is a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts. Boordy Vineyards warmly welcomes guests on tours where they can explore the vineyards, learn about the artistry behind their winemaking techniques, and delight in tasting their award-winning wines. Don’t miss out on experiencing their Landmark Series, which showcases premium Bordeaux style blends.

4. Old Westminster Winery: Innovative and Thrilling

For a unique wine experience, make your way to Old Westminster Winery located in Westminster. This youthful and dynamic winery specializes in batch-crafted wines made from locally sourced grapes. With cutting-edge techniques and distinctive flavor profiles, Old Westminster Winery stands as an exhilarating destination for wine aficionados seeking something exceptional. Take advantage of tours to immerse yourself in learning about their innovative winemaking process while relishing a personalized tasting session.

5. Big Cork Vineyards: An Idyllic Getaway

Located in Rohrersville, Big Cork Vineyards is a winery that offers a tranquil and serene ambiance. Surrounded by rolling hills and stunning vistas, this winery provides the setting to relax and savor wines. During a wine tour at Big Cork Vineyards, guests have the opportunity to explore the vineyards, gain insights into their winemaking techniques, and indulge in their acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon and Viognier.

Planning Your Personalized Wine Tour

Now that you’re aware of some of Maryland’s wineries, it’s time to plan your private wine tour. Here are a few pointers to help you elevate your experience:

1. Conduct research and decide which wineries align with your preferences in terms of wine types, location, and overall atmosphere. See if they have parking options for you if you decide to hire one or drive one up there.

2. Reach out to the wineries beforehand to inquire about tour options and availability. Some may require reservations for tours.

3. Consider enlisting the services of a wine tour provider who can handle all the details for you. They can assist with crafting an itinerary, arranging transportation, and offering insights along the way.

4. Make sure you dress appropriately for the weather and wear shoes because there might be some walking involved, such as strolling through vineyards or taking tours.

5. Don’t forget to bring along some water and snacks to keep yourself hydrated and maintain your energy levels.

Keep in mind that a private wine tour is not only about tasting wines but also about learning about the art of winemaking, exploring picturesque vineyards, and immersing yourself in the beauty of the surroundings. Take your time, relish the flavors, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Conclusion

While Maryland may not be the place that comes to mind when thinking of wine destinations, it certainly has a lot to offer for wine enthusiasts. From wineries like Linganore Winecellars and Boordy Vineyards to conscious gems like Black Ankle Vineyards, there’s something for everyone here. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or simply curious about the winemaking process, embarking on a wine tour in Maryland promises an unforgettable experience. So, let’s raise our glasses and embark on a journey to discover the wineries that this charming state has to offer. Cheers!