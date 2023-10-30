AMS ticketholders will win big with championship race bonus offer

HAMPTON, Ga. (Oct. 30, 2023) – When NASCAR crowns its Cup Series champion on Sunday, Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders will also have reason to celebrate.

That’s because Atlanta Motor Speedway will offer fans who have tickets to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 an incredible, exclusive promotion to enhance their experience during Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend. However, the exact offer will be determined by the four drivers competing to hoist the Bill France trophy this weekend.

Each championship contender has a corresponding AMS ticket offer – whoever stands triumphant will unlock their promotion for Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders:

Kyle Larson: 50% off additional Ambetter Health 400 tickets

William Byron: Add a pre-race track pass for just $45

Ryan Blaney: Add RAPTOR King of Tough 250/Fr8 208 doubleheader tickets for $15

Christopher Bell is currently the underdog contender according to Las Vegas odds makers. If Bell beats the odds Sunday, AMS will make all three promotions listed above available to Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders.

The unlocked championship bonus offer will only be available to Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders, so fans who want to take advantage can do so by purchasing their tickets by Sunday, Nov. 5. The championship offer will be available for a limited time starting on Monday, Nov. 6.

More information on the AMS championship offer can be found online at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/championshipbonusoffer. Tickets to the Ambetter Health 400 weekend Feb. 23-25 are available by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or by visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, AMS has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on Atlanta Motor Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.