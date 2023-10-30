The Safest Cars of 2023 According to IIHS

In a world where safety takes precedence, the year 2023 has brought out a fleet of vehicles that stand out as beacons of security on our roads. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, the importance of a safe and reliable vehicle cannot be overstated. From small cars to spacious SUVs, automakers are taking significant strides to ensure that your journeys are not just convenient but also secure.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) plays a vital role in assessing and recognizing vehicles that excel in safety standards. The prestigious Top Safety Pick+ award is a hallmark of excellence, symbolizing a commitment to protecting both drivers and passengers. Let’s dive into the safest cars of 2023, backed by data that underscores their outstanding safety features and performance.

Small Car: Acura Integra

Starting with the small car category, the new Acura Integra emerges as a standout performer. It’s not just about size; it’s about the integrity of safety measures that matter.

The Acura Integra has earned the Top Safety Pick+ award, boasting Good ratings in the driver’s and passenger-side small-overlap front crash test, original moderate-overlap front crash test, and the updated side crash test.

Additionally, it showcases advanced front crash prevention capabilities that ensure your safety in various scenarios.

Mid-sized Cars: Honda Accord, Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry

Moving up the spectrum, the mid-sized cars category is graced by the presence of some familiar names known for reliability and now, safety excellence.

The Honda Accord, Subaru Outback, and Toyota Camry (built after January 2023) are among the select few that have achieved the Top Safety Pick+ award.

With a focus on both driver and passenger safety, these vehicles aced the stringent crash tests and prevention protocols.

Mid-sized Luxury Cars: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In the realm of luxury, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class stands tall as a testament to the combination of elegance and safety.

This mid-sized luxury car, equipped with optional front crash prevention, earns its Top Safety Pick+ award by meeting the rigorous standards set by the IIHS.

Large Luxury Car: Genesis G90

When it comes to large luxury cars, the Genesis G90 takes center stage as a paragon of safety.

Earning the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award, the G90 boasts an array of safety features that ensure a secure and comfortable driving experience.

Small SUVs: Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, Subaru Solterra

The small SUV segment welcomes the Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Solterra (built after October 2022) as shining examples of safety-conscious design.

Achieving the Top Safety Pick+ award, these vehicles prioritize not only the driver and passengers but also pedestrians, showcasing advanced pedestrian front crash prevention capabilities.

Small Luxury SUVs: Acura RDX, BMW X1, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70, Lexus NX and NX Plug-in Hybrid, Lexus UX

In the realm of luxury small SUVs, a constellation of vehicles has earned the Top Safety Pick+ award, demonstrating that opulence and safety can indeed coexist.

The Acura RDX, BMW X1, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70, Lexus NX and NX Plug-in Hybrid, and Lexus UX are beacons of safety, integrating cutting-edge technology to protect all those on the road.

Mid-sized SUVs: Genesis GV80, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen ID.4

The mid-sized SUV category showcases a lineup that takes safety seriously.

The Genesis GV80, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, and Volkswagen ID.4—all recipients of the Top Safety Pick+ award—underscore the industry’s commitment to making roads safer for everyone.

Mid-sized Luxury SUVs: Acura MDX, Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback, Infiniti QX60, Lexus RX, Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC90 and XC90 Recharge

As luxury and safety intertwine, mid-sized luxury SUVs like the Acura MDX, Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback, Infiniti QX60, Lexus RX, Tesla Model Y, and Volvo XC90 and XC90 Recharge have proven themselves as leaders in safeguarding drivers and passengers. Earning the Top Safety Pick+ award, these vehicles redefine what it means to blend luxury and security.

Large SUVs: Audi Q8, Q8 E-Tron, Q8 Sportback, Rivian R1S

When size meets safety, the results are impressive. The Audi Q8, Q8 E-Tron, Q8 Sportback, and Rivian R1S in the large SUV category have earned the Top Safety Pick+ award, emphasizing that larger vehicles can also excel in safety measures.

Minivans: Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna

Minivans continue to be family favorites, and the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna lead the pack in safety as well.

These vehicles, bearing the Top Safety Pick+ award, provide families with the assurance that their loved ones are protected on every journey.

Large Pickups: Rivian R1T, Toyota Tundra

Even in the realm of large pickups, safety is a priority. The Rivian R1T and Toyota Tundra crew cab and extended cab models have met the rigorous criteria set by the IIHS, earning the Top Safety Pick+ award.

As you consider your next vehicle, the list of Top Safety Pick+ award winners provides a comprehensive guide to the safest options on the market. With a focus on crash tests, prevention technology, and protection for pedestrians, these vehicles redefine the concept of safety on the road.

So, whether you’re commuting, adventuring, or simply navigating the city, rest assured that the safest cars of 2023 have your well-being at heart. Remember, while accidents may be unpredictable, your choice of vehicle doesn’t have to be when it comes to safety.