Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Chevron Delo Ford Mustang Team Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Love’s Travel Stops and its partner Chevron Delo return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The team looks to finish the season in the top-15 in points. It would be the best finish in Front Row Motorsports (FRM) history.

Track activity will begin on Friday with practice at 8:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 312-lap race is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After racing at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, McDowell sits 15th in championship points.

McDowell earned his career-best finish of 13th at the Phoenix Raceway earlier this season.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This season is another one for the Front Row Motorsports history books. I am so incredibly proud of this team and Michael. We really grew together and showed that we can be and should be competitive every weekend. We expect to be up front no matter the race.

“I am excited to do that one final time this year in Phoenix.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I always enjoy racing at the Phoenix Raceway. It’s a special race for me because it gives me the opportunity to race in front of my hometown friends and family. This season has been great for us and we’re going to keep improving.

“I really want to thank all our partners this season for their support. Love’s Travel Stops, and this weekend their partner Chevron Delo, they are a huge part of why we can continue to succeed.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.