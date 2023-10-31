PRO STOCK TO COMPETE AT ALL 21 RACES DURING 2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 31, 2023) – The NHRA announced today that Pro Stock will compete at all 21 races next year, returning to a full-season schedule during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The exciting, talent-heavy category had another banner season in 2023, enjoying great competition across the class with a diverse mix of drivers. The Pro Stock schedule was reduced to 18 races in 2019, but with a continued influx of talent, Pro Stock has featured large fields at NHRA races across the country in recent seasons.

Starting in 2024, they will move back to competing at every NHRA national event, joining Top Fuel and Funny Car for all 21 races next year.

“I think the class is in a good spot and everybody’s excited about it,” Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman said. “Seeing that the overall schedule has moved to 21 events, I think it’s only fitting for us to be a part of every event. I definitely think it was a group effort. This category is absolutely healthy and we just have to keep working towards that.”

Added Pro Stock veteran Greg Anderson: “It shows the class is very popular right now. It shows that when we (aren’t at) a race, people miss us. That’s a great feeling. I feel great about the class right now and that’s the reason we’re being asked to participate in all 21 next year. I love it. Since day one, I want to run as many races as I can.”

The full category schedule for all racing classes that will compete at NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events during the 2024 season will be released later this week. The 2024 season opens with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals on March 7-10 at Gainesville Raceway and features 21 races at standout facilities across the country.

Heading into the final event of the season in Pro Stock, Erica Enders holds a 114-point lead over Anderson as both star drivers seek their sixth world championship. Both are part of two of the standout teams in the category, with Enders driving for Elite Motorsports and Anderson leading the way for the KB Titan Racing team. The success and growth of the two teams – along with a host of other top competitors – has allowed for continual growth and stability in the category, helping pave the way for a full 21-race schedule in 2024.

“Sometimes you just have to do what’s good for the class and I think that’s what we did over the last few years when we cut back on races,” Anderson said. “But then we showed people how important the class is and how great the class is. It’s more important for the future of the class to be at every race so I think everybody agrees with that now and have come along to that thinking. The class is on an ascent. It’s all good and all thumbs up on my end and great for the class and that’s what’s most important. You’ve seen the popularity grow in the class. It’s on great footing now. We’ve got a little bit of everything, a great product, a great group of drivers and it’s a great mix right now.”

Often called “factory hot rods,” Pro Stock is one of the most technical classes in the NHRA. The 500 cubic-inch engines use electronic fuel injection, making in excess of 1,300-horsepower and providing thrilling side-by-side action. The class can run in the 6.40-second range at more than 210 mph, with races often decided by a fraction of a second.

“Pro Stock is an extremely important category to the NHRA and we’re excited to have them at every race during the 2024 schedule,” said Josh Peterson, NHRA Vice President, Racing Administration. “Pro Stock continues to thrive from a driver participation and competition standpoint, and I know our fans will be thrilled to see them at all 21 races next year.”

To view the full 2024 event schedule and for more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

