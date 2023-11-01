RIGHT TRAILERS TO SPONSOR NHRA JUNIOR DRAG RACING LEAGUE EASTERN AND WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 1, 2023) – For the third straight season, Right Trailers will be the title sponsor of the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Western Conference Finals, which will take place for the first time at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas, and the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals at Bristol Dragway during the 2024 season.

The pair of events continue to be two marquee highlights of the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, a popular racing league for kids ages 5-17. Hundreds of young drivers participate in both races, which help further growth in drag racing and propel aspiring drivers in the sport.

“Right Trailers is proud to once again be the title sponsor for the Summit Racing Junior Drag Racing League’s Western Conference Finals and Eastern Conference Finals in 2024,” Right Trailers President Michael Scott said. “Right Trailers sees tremendous value in the next generation of drag racers. With the number of participants increasing each year, both events are great platforms to promote Right Trailers. Right Trailers will continue to elevate Junior drag racing to provide as many opportunities as possible to these great racers.”

The Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Western Conference Finals move to the legendary Texas Motorplex in 2024, taking place at the famed facility on June 8-15. It’s another major event added to the Texas Motorplex schedule, which is thrilled to host the young racers trying to pick up a win and a prestigious Wally trophy.

“We’re excited to add the Western Conference Finals to our 2024 season,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “This is another awesome addition to our growing schedule. We are honored that we get to be a part of so many different pieces of the NHRA puzzle and that we get to support these jr. drivers as they grow and become the next generation of NHRA stars! We’re looking forward to continuing the traditions of this event while adding a Texas twist, and we hope that we can make this a memorable event for all the racers and their families.”

The next month, the Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing Eastern Conference Finals will take place on July 12-20 at the fan-favorite Bristol Dragway. The popular race has been a mainstay in Thunder Valley, dating back to 2004. The picturesque track continues to be a thrilling destination for fans and racers, who annually look forward to competing at the standout facility and race for a victory.

“Bristol Dragway is proud to be the longtime home of the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway. “During the weeklong event, the kids learn the importance of hard work, teamwork, and sportsmanship while pursuing their racing dreams. It’s an event that truly showcases the bright future of the sport of NHRA Championship Drag Racing and we can’t wait for these young drivers to return to Thunder Valley next July for another fun week of racing.”

NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League competitor’s race cars, called Jr. Dragsters, are half-scale versions of the iconic Top Fuel dragsters. They go as fast as 85 mph and as quick as 7.90 seconds in the eighth-mile using a five-horsepower, single-cylinder engine, though younger age groups are restricted to slower times and speeds.

Right Trailers has been an industry leader since starting nearly 20 years ago, growing to four locations with an inventory of more than 1,000 trailers and more than 10,000 trailer parts. NHRA and Right Trailers have also enjoyed a strong long-term partnership together, with Right Trailers provided several different types of trailers to customers across the country.

“The NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League plays such an important in our sport’s future and it’s exciting to see Right Trailers continued support as the title sponsor of these two outstanding events,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “We’re thrilled to host the Western Conference Finals at Texas Motorplex for the first time and again return to Bristol for the Eastern Conference Finals as these events continue to grow and flourish.”

Since its start in 1992, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League has provided a place for young racers to compete and been the start for many top NHRA professional drivers. The list includes world champions like Pro Stock’s Erica Enders and Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon, who won a JDRL national championship in 1997, as well standouts such as Top Fuel’s Leah Pruett; Funny Car driver J.R. Todd; Pro Stock competitors Deric Kramer and Chris McGaha; Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Cory Reed and many more.

For more information about Right Trailers, please visit www.RightTrailers.com. For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Right Trailers

Right Trailers is an authorized dealership for the most respected brands and parts suppliers in North America. Founded in 2004, Right Trailers has grown to include four locations with more than 800 trailers and 10,000 parts in inventory. Locations serving Lakeland & Ocala, FL, Caledonia, WI and their new location opening this Fall in Halifax, NC. Right Trailers is quickly becoming the leading trailer dealership in the country. They offer a six-day-a-week trailer service, full customization, and a leading-edge digital experience. Right Trailers prides themselves on being socially responsible, knowledgeable, family-oriented, and forward-thinking.

Right Trailers offers new and/or pre-owned trailers, a friendly knowledgeable sales experience, financing, service, and a comprehensive parts department. From helping you select the perfect trailer, to ongoing maintenance and customization, the team at Right Trailers is prepared to make sure your experience exceeds expectations.

Right Trailers values the opportunity to create a long- term relationship with their customers around the world and offers life-changing careers.

For more information visit righttrailers.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.