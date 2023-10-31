Zane Smith Prepares for Final Ride with Front Row Motorsports

Two Seasons with Team Brought Wins, a Championship, and Many Memories

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 31, 2023) – Zane Smith will make his final start with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Friday evening in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series finale at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Smith will pilot the Speedco/Delo Ford F-150 for the last time before moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2024.

Coming to FRM at the beginning of the 2022 season to compete in the truck series, Smith and the team made an immediate impression. They went down to Daytona and won in their first race together. It began what was a dominating campaign. The team waited only a few races before winning again at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) as Smith continued to lead the points. A third win came only four races later at the Kansas Speedway.

With three wins, Smith cruised to the regular season championship in the truck series in 2022. The top seed in the playoffs, Smith and the team easily advanced to the championship in Phoenix. Smith then finally won his first championship by winning the race- the team’s fourth of the season. It was also FRM’s first championship in NASCAR.

The historical 2022 season for Smith and FRM was capped by leading 492 laps, 19 top-10s, 14 top-fives, four wins, the regular season, and series championship. There was no team better.

This season, Smith and the team picked up right where they left off by winning at Daytona. Smith and FRM also teamed together to qualify for the Daytona 500. They finished 13th. Smith made six more starts in the NASCAR Cup Series for FRM and earned his first Cup top-10 during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this past May.

Back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith repeated and made it a three-peat for FRM with another win at COTA. Smith has earned 10 top-five finishes with the two wins, but just barely missed returning to compete for the championship this weekend.

Instead, Smith and the Speedco/Delo team will go for their seventh win together at the Phoenix Raceway and cap off a memorable run together.

Watch Smith behind the wheel of the No. 38 Speedco/Delo F-150 one last time on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

