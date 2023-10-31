Lawless Alan – Craftsman 150 Race Advance

Craftsman 150 | Phoenix Raceway (150 laps / 150 miles)

Friday, November 3 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Lawless Alan: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap: Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTODockit team took to the track on Friday afternoon to practice and qualify at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alan lined up 23rd to start the 134-Lap race on Saturday afternoon. Alan battled mid-pack for the majority of the race, ultimately crossing the line in 19th.

Alan on Last Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I think we had a faster truck, but we struggled to get track position,” said Alan. “I appreciate this whole team for their work on our AUTODockit Chevrolet and am looking forward to ending the season on a high note at Phoenix.”

Alan on Friday’s race at Phoenix Raceway: “I’m thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work this season, and am looking forward to closing out the year on a high note,” said Alan. “I’m confident we’ll have a strong AUTOParkit Chevrolet on Friday night.”

By the Numbers: Alan will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOParkit colors this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.