Weekend schedule for Phoenix Championship Playoffs

This weekend NASCAR travels to Phoenix Raceway as the season comes to a close and the 2023 champions will be crowned for each series.

Friday night the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship will be decided as Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar and Ben Rhodes vie for the title. Saturday evening Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer and John H. Nemechek will race to win the Xfinity Series trophy.

Sunday afternoon the Cup Series will take center stage as Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Kyle Larson compete for the coveted 2023 Cup Series championship.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, November 2

8 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV

9 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice – No TV

10:10 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying – No TV

Friday, November 3

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 – FloRacing

6:05 p.m.: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

Post Truck Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App

8:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/MRN/SiriusXM/MBC Sports App

10 p.m.: Truck Series Craftsman 150

Distance: 150 miles (150 laps)

Stage 1 ends on lap 45, Stage 2 ends on lap 90, Final Stage ends on lap 150

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $794,766

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, November 4

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports App

Post Xfinity Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 ends on lap 45, Stage 2 ends on lap 90, Final Stage ends on lap 200

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,707,366

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, November 5

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Distance: 312 miles (312 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 312

NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $11,143,232

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass