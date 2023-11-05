The Elite Rise of Christopher Bell

Heading into the championship finale weekend for NASCAR’s three main touring series at Phoenix Raceway, Christopher Bell is looking to win his first career Cup Series Championship. Bell won the Truck Series Championship in 2017 and this year, he is the only playoff driver for Toyota after Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick were eliminated from contention.

The Oklahoma native drives the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing and has six wins in his Cup Series career. This is his third year at JGR after leaving the now-defunct Levine Family Racing and he has been tearing it up in the Cup Series.

Along with his six wins in his Cup Series career, he has two Championship 4 runs in the Playoffs as well as 10 poles and 62 top 10’s. This year Bell has shown immense speed at various types of tracks.

P7. Solid day. Now it all comes down to one race…we’ll be ready. #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/YyVpR6Fkkz — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) October 29, 2023

Before arriving in NASCAR, Bell was an established dirt track racer and still is today. He has raced in the World of Outlaws Series and many other dirt track series across the United States. He won this year’s Bristol Dirt Race which will be the final Bristol Dirt Race since NASCAR turned Bristol back to a paved track.

With his mastery of different types of race cars and race tracks, he has developed a diverse craft of racing skills and abilities. The key for Bell in the Championship Race is whether he can stay consistent and get the win.

Make sure to tune in to the race and all the action on Sunday on NBC at 1 p.m. CT.