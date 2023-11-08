GOVX NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF NHRA WITH MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 7, 2023) – NHRA officials announced today that GOVX, which offers exclusive discounts for current and former military, first responders and law enforcement, has been named an “Official Partner of NHRA” as part of an exciting new multi-year agreement that focuses on a shared goal of honoring those who serve the United States and local communities.

The partnership will begin during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, which opens March 7-10 with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway.

As part of the partnership, GOVX will provide discount tickets to NHRA events for current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement, firefighting, first responders and government agencies.

“An American motorsports institution, the explosive action of NHRA events never fails to leave an impact on fans from all walks of life,” said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. “American service members are especially passionate about the NHRA, so it’s a huge privilege to announce our official partnership with the largest auto racing organization in the world. The GOVX member community and the NHRA are a perfect match.”

Founded in 2011, GOVX works with more than 1,000 trusted brands to provide unbeatable deals to those who serve our country and communities. The GOVX community has also raised more than $1 million for nonprofits that make a difference every day in the lives of military veterans, first responders and their families. The NHRA will offer ticket discounts to the more than 7.5 million GOVX members, showcasing its incredible 330-mph, 11,000-horsepower action to this deserving community.

“We’re extremely excited to team up with GOVX. They’ve done a terrific job serving those who have served our country and this partnership gives our military service members a great opportunity to attend NHRA races across the country,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “The NHRA, our race teams and partners have always been passionate about honoring our service members and by working closely with the GOVX member community, it is an ideal way to continue that tradition.”

For more information on GOVX, please visit www.GOVX.com. For more information on the NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About GOVX

GOVX was founded in 2011 with a mission to serve those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 7.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit www.GOVX.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.