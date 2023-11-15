Jake Garcia joins ThorSport Racing for 2024 Truck Series season

Jake Garcia will be joining ThorSport Racing and pilot a Ford F-150 for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 18-year-old Garcia from Monroe, California, is coming off his first full-time campaign in the Truck Series, where he contended for the Rookie-of-the-Year title. Driving for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Garcia notched three top-five results, nine top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 14.0 through 22 series’ starts. He was unable to compete in the series’ opener at Daytona International Speedway due to age restrictions and prior to turning 18 years of age in early March, but was able to end up in 13th place in the final driver’s standings and achieve a career-best runner-up result during the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway.

“To have the chance to race for a championship organization like ThorSport Racing is huge for me,” Garcia said. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

Garcia, who grew up competing in quarter midgets before ascending his way through the midget ranks and late model competition, is the 2021 Southern Super Series champion, where he became the youngest champion in the series at 16 years of age. He would also claim the 2023 North-South Challenge event in the Super Late Model division.

In 2021, Garcia competed in the final ARCA Menards Series West event for David Gilliland Racing at Phoenix, where he finished sixth. He would then compete in his first five Truck Series event for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2022, where he achieved a season-best 16th-place finish at Phoenix in November, before notching a full-time Truck ride in MHR’s No. 35 entry for the 2023 season.

With Garcia set to make his series’ debut at Daytona International Speedway in February 2024, his entry’s number, crew chief and sponsors remain to be determined. ThorSport Racing’s 2024 driver lineup also remains to be determined as the team is coming off its fifth Truck Series driver’s championship with newly crowned two-time champion Ben Rhodes.

Garcia’s first Craftsman Truck Series season with ThorSport Racing is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2024. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.