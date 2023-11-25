EDDIE TAFOYA JR. WINS TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX HEAT BUT DROPS OUT OF QUALIFIER WITH A FLAT TIRE

(Chino, CA, November 24, 2023) Eddie Tafoya Jr. returned to the Ventura Raceway for the first time in a year and a half on Friday night for the sprint car portion of the 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix. After an impressive win in his heat race, Tafoya was knocked out of his qualifier with a flat left rear tire.

Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas for last week’s Formula 1 race, Tafoya squared off against a tough field in the sixth heat of the night. Starting from the pole on the track that is located on the beach about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, the personable Chino Hills, California driver flew into the lead at the Chris Kornder green flag. In the last half of the race, he faced a stiff challenge from the second-place car. However, he hit his marks and fought off the advances for a well-deserved win.

With the addition of Inland Rigging as a sponsor for the holiday weekend race, Tafoya came back onto the 1/5 mile oval for Qualifier #4. Combined with his win in the heat, a good performance in the 12-lap race would guarantee him a spot in the dash and Saturday’s A main. Tafoya was in third when disaster struck on lap two. The second-place car slid sideways and came to a stop in turn four. Tafoya had virtually nowhere to go and clipped the front of the car. Another driver, who also had nowhere to go, clobbered Tafoya and sent him onto the nose of the car that spun. Two more cars piled in and Tafoya’s #51T tipped over onto its right side.

When the red flag came out for the incident, Tafoya scrambled out of the cockpit as fuel was pouring from his car. Amazingly, it appeared none of the cars suffered significant damage in the tangle and all were ready for the restart. However, after bumping back off, Tafoya’s left rear tire deflated and he pulled to the infield, and out of the race.

What looked like a trip to the dash and guaranteed spot in Saturday’s main event, has turned into Tafoya now having to contest a preliminary main and finish well to get into Saturday’s Turkey Night Grand Prix finale. He and his car are capable and he is one of the favorites to transfer out of the preliminary into the A main event. After competing most of the season in the USAC National Sprint Car Series, Tafoya has honed his skill against the best and his car is top-notch. Combined, they are capable of coming through the field to compete for the victory.

Spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday with racing at 5:00. Advance tickets are available and advised at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/82nd-annual-turkey-night-grand-prix-tickets-629591554287?aff=oddtdtcreator. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

For fans who cannot make it, the finale will be streamed live on Flo Racing. For more information or to order please visit https://www.floracing.com/.

If you would like to hear the friendly driver on the Dirt Tracks and Rib Racks Podcast, please visit the following link https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Hox9dg0iRGXo0szabeqDy

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is always exploring corporate partnership opportunities. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the hard-working sprint car squad, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at mailto:teamtafoya@aol.com. He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. 2023 USAC National Sprint Car Series Schedule

February 13 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, Florida DNS

February 14 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, Florida 13th A Main

February 16 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, Florida 8th B Main

February 17 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, Florida Rained Out

February 18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, Florida 21st A Main

March 3 Central Arizona Raceway Case Grande, Arizona Rained Out

March 4 Central Arizona Raceway Case Grande, Arizona Rained Out

March 18 Perris Auto Speedway Perris, California 9th A Main

April 1 Mohave Valley Raceway Mohave Valley, AZ 12th A Main

April 15 Perris Auto Speedway Perris, California 8th A Main

April 27 Rocket Raceway Park Petty, Texas Rained Out

April 28 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, Texas Rained Out

April 29 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, Texas Rained Out

April 29 I-70 Motorsports Park Odessa, Missouri 7th A Main

May 5 Eldora Speedway Rossburg, Ohio 19th A Main

May 6 Eldora Speedway Rossburg, Ohio 20th A Main

June 2 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, Iowa Rained Out

June 3 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, Iowa 12th B Main

July 21 Gas City I69 Speedway Gas City, Indiana 15th C Main

July 22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, Indiana 10th C Main

July 23 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, Indiana 10th B Main

July 24 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, Indiana 11th B Main

July 26 Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, Indiana 19th A Main

July 27 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, Indiana 18th A Main

July 28 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, Indiana 19th A Main

July 29 Paragon Speedway Paragon, Indiana 20th A Main

August 24 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, Indiana 6th C Main

August 25 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, Indiana 5th C Main

August 26 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, Indiana 4th C Main

September 7 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, Texas 18th A Main

September 8 Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, Arkansas Rained Out

September 9 Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, Arkansas 20th A Main

September 23 Perris Auto Speedway Perris, California 18th A Main

October 13 Mohave Valley Raceway Mohave Valley, Arizona 13th A Main

November 3 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 14th B Main