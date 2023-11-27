DUQUEINE TEAM ALONGSIDE ISOTTA FRASCHINI IN FIA WEC 2024 WITH THE NEW HYPERCAR TIPO 6 LMH – COMPETIZIONE

Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay the champions chosen for the rebirth of the Milanese automaker

Saint Martin de Valgalgues (France), 27 November 2023 – Duqueine Team, with drivers Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay, will join forces with Isotta Fraschini in FIA WEC 2024, the World Endurance Championship. Type 6 LMH – Competizione: the new Le Mans Hypercar with which the historic Italian carmaker will compete in the premier class starting next year, thanks to its collaboration with French company Duqueine.

“This is fantastic news for the Duqueine Team! Entering the WEC has always been the Team’s objective, and doing so in close collaboration with a manufacturer like Isotta in the premier class, makes the competition all the more motivating. It’s a big challenge, but the whole team has been working for many weeks to get ready for it. I’d like to thank the WEC and Isotta Fraschini for their conﬁdence. Grazie mille and FORZA ISOTTA FRASCHINI DUQUEINE” states Gilles Duqueine, Founder & President of Duqueine Group.

The team of the cutting-edge manufacturer of aviation components and high-perfomance racing cars will take care of sporting activities, while Isotta Fraschini will oversee technical management; together they are preparing to participate the world-renown competition dedicated to cars used in endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. First stop in Qatar.

A precious creation with a wholly Made in Italy design, whose performance meets the highest̀ standards of world circuits. Already confirmed to be driving the fascinating car are two drivers chosen by the French sports team: award-winning champions Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay. The third driver will be announced in the coming days.

“It’s been a full year of work to develop the car and make this happen, and I am so honored and thankful that both sides, Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine, to be a part of the team for the WEC 2024” states Jean-Karl Vernay, “Going back to Le Mans is also magic, and I know it won’t be an easy challenge but we have all the tools to make it great!”

“I’m very happy and privileged to be able to drive for Isotta Fraschini” says Alejandro Garcia, “It’s been a dream of mine to drive for WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, especially in the main category. I’m sure we’ll make good results and work as hard as possible to achieve it. Thanks to all my sponsors and people who supported me in this amazing project, I can’t wait for the ﬁrst race in Qatar.”

A symbol of technology, elegance, and luxury, in its history Isotta Fraschini Milano has been a coveted and desired automobile. Today, it aims for a revival inspired by its origins based on authenticity, elegance, and high performance. Values that, combined with a great drive for innovation and ESG policies, have also always been shared by the Duqueine team.