zMAX® Joins CARS Tour as Entitlement Sponsor

CARS Tour Ownership Group Unveils 2024 schedule; FloRacing Renewed to Livestream all 19 events

Highlights

zMAX® announced as new entitlement sponsor for CARS Tour in multi-year agreement.

FloRacing to continue as official streaming partner of zMAX CARS Tour; will livestream all 19 races for second consecutive year.

Unveiled 2024 zMAX CARS Tour schedule includes 19 events at 13 facilities with Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model champions crowned in season finale at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 27, 2023) – Things just keep getting bigger and better for the CARS Tour Late Model Series as it embarks on its 10th season of competition as the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series.

Today the CARS Tour ownership group, comprised of motorsports icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks, announced the addition of zMAX® as the series’ new entitlement sponsor for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. The group also rolled out the 2024 zMAX CARS Tour schedule and confirmed the renewal of FloRacing as its official streaming partner for all 19 events.

“This year we committed ourselves to helping grow an already-established CARS Tour, and regional asphalt racing as a whole,” said Harvick. “Having the opportunity to bring on a respected brand and partner like zMAX does so much for the health and professionalism of the zMAX CARS Tour.”

Produced in Harrisburg, N.C., zMAX Micro-lubricant® is used in thousands of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, outdoor equipment, airplanes and firearms to reduce carbon buildup, lubricate vital parts and extend engine life. Used by professionals and every-day car-lovers alike, the zMAX family of products has a prominent presence in a number of motorsports, including NASCAR, NHRA and USAC. zMAX is manufactured by Oil-Chem Research Corporation, a division of motorsports entertainment company Speedway Motorsports.

“A zMAX partnership with the CARS Tour is a grassroots commitment to building future competitors and fans in motorsports,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “I’d like to thank Dale, Kevin, Jeff and Justin for this opportunity. We look forward to marketing zMAX from the garage to the grandstands and we’re thrilled to see the CARS Tour returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.”

For the second consecutive season, all 19 of the zMAX CARS Tour events will be livestreamed on FloRacing. The video streaming service, which became the official streaming partner of zMAX CARS Tour earlier this year, is a subscription-based company dedicated to growing grassroots motorsports.

“We feel that CARS has truly become the premier short track asphalt tour in America, and we could not be happier to have the series back on FloRacing,” said General Manager of FloRacing, Michael Rigsby. “Dale and the entire team with CARS are committed to growing short track pavement racing, and that’s truly evident by all they’ve done over the last year. 2024 is going to be a big, big year for CARS, and we are beyond thrilled to highlight that.”

In addition, the newly-minted zMAX CARS Tour released its 2024 season schedule, which kicks off at Southern National Motorsports Park (Kenly, N.C.) on Saturday, March 2, with Pro Late Models, the first of its two divisions. The Late Model Stock Car division will begin its season at the same track one week later, on March 9.

“There is a lot to unpack and a lot to be excited about this season – two trips to North Wilkesboro and adding Orange County to the schedule,” said Earnhardt Jr. “It’s going to be tough competition for the drivers and a great show for our fans in the stands, and for those watching on FloRacing. Our partnership with FloRacing has helped tremendously in building exposure and excitement around the zMAX CARS Tour. I’m looking forward to continuing that.”

Highlighting the series schedule are back-to-back PLM and LMSC races at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 14 – 15. The zMAX CARS Tour will return to the .625-mile short track on Oct. 19 for the season finale, where it will crown both its series champions.

2024 zMAX CARS Tour Schedule:

Southern National Motorsports Park, Kenly, N.C. (PLM) – March 2

Southern National Motorsports Park, Kenly, N.C. (LMSC) – March 9

New River All American Speedway, Jacksonville, N.C. (LMSC) – March 23

Hickory Motor Speedway, Hickory, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – April 6

Orange County Speedway, Rougemont, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – April 20

Ace Speedway, Altamahaw, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, May 3

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (PLM) – Tuesday, May 14

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (LMSC) – Wednesday, May 15

Tri-County Speedway, Granite Falls, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – May 25

Langley Speedway, Hampton, Va. (LMSC) – June 1

Dominion Raceway, Thornburg, Va. (LMSC) – June 15

Caraway Speedway, Sophia, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Wednesday, July 3

Hickory Motor Speedway Throwback, Hickory, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – July 27

Ace Speedway, Altamahaw, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, Aug. 9

Wake County Speedway, Raleigh, N.C. (LMSC) – Aug. 24

Florence Motor Speedway, Florence, S.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, Aug. 30

South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va. (LMSC/PLM) – Sept. 14

Tri-County Motor Speedway, Granite Falls, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Oct. 12

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (PLM) – Friday, Oct. 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (LMSC) – Oct. 19

All races will take place on Saturdays unless otherwise noted. Schedule subject to change.

ABOUT zMAX CARS TOUR

Founded in the fall of 2014, the zMAX CARS Tour is the Southeast’s premier asphalt Late Model series. Now under the ownership of motorsports icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks, the zMAX CARS Tour began as a quality pavement racing series based in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic region that featured both Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models. Both premier series race on the same night at the same track, and this unique arrangement makes the zMAX CARS Tour the first organization of its kind anywhere in the country. Many of today’s stock car superstars got their start in the zMAX CARS Tour and it is a primary breeding ground for the racing champions of tomorrow.

ABOUT zMAX

zMAX Micro-lubricant® uses engine oil, fuel and transmission fluid to reach internal parts where it soaks into metal to disperse carbon build-up—effectively improving performance, extending engine life and reducing emissions as well as wear on vital engine parts. Cleaning the engine from the inside out, zMAX Micro-lubricant is available in formulas designed for cars/trucks, heavy duty equipment, small airplanes, marine motors and 2- and 4-cycle engines. The zMAX family of products also includes performance motor oils, automotive spray wax, aerosol lubricant and brake cleaner. Consumers can look for zMAX products at retail partners such as Walmart, NAPA, Pep Boys, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts or visit www.zMAX.com.

ABOUT FLOSPORTS

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.