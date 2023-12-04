CrowdStrike Racing by APR Takes Victory in Asian Le Mans Series Debut Weekend

George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Malthe Jakobsen win four-hour race in Malaysia

Race strategy, pit lane execution key in victory for No. 4 CrowdStrike ORECA LMP2

CrowdStrike by APR in second in LMP2 championship after opening weekend

SEPANG, Malaysia (December 4, 2023) – CrowdStrike Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR) wasted no time making an impact in the Asian Le Mans Series, earning a victory on Sunday in the weekend’s second four-hour race at the Circuit of Sepang in Malaysia.

George Kurtz, Colin Braun and Malthe Jakobsen piloted the No. 4 CrowdStrike ORECA-Gibson LMP2 entry to an 8.927-second victory, keyed by strategic pit calls and strong driving by the trio of racers, who combined to lead a race-high 37 of 108 laps.

Sunday’s result, paired with a sixth-place showing in Saturday’s first four-hour race, means that Kurtz, Braun and Jakobsen stand second in the LMP2 Drivers Championship after two of six races in the series.

Kurtz started the race in sixth position and had a strong opening before handing off to Braun for a double-stint in the first of what would be three safety-car periods. Braun moved from fifth to second before the CrowdStrike by APR team moved him to the lead with a mid-race pit stop that was 11 seconds quicker than the former lead car.

Braun held that lead until the team’s next-to-last stop with one hour, 23 minutes to go, which came just ahead of another safety-car period less than 10 minutes later. Braun was able to swap over to Jakobsen during the pit stop, while most of the cars were unable to make it into pitlane before the pit entry closed as the safety car emerged on the track.

Jakobsen withstood one more challenge on a late-race restart with 22 minutes left. He increased his advantage at the green from a little more than three seconds to nearly nine by the time he crossed the finish line.

The next event for the Asian Le Mans Series is February 4 from the Dubai Autodrome.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR Driver Quotes

George Kurtz: “We bounced back from a rough first race to take CrowdStrike Racing by APR’s maiden Asian Le Mans Series victory here at Sepang. The team showed resilience and gave us a fast car, and we all produced great drives that put us in a position to win.”

“To be able to regroup and bounce back when things don’t go your way is a sign of a top-class, determined team. We put our heads down and everyone did their jobs perfectly, and I couldn’t be happier with the performance. We showed up as a team to win a title. Now, we’ll see what we can do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but a win at Sepang is a good start in the right direction.”

Colin Braun: “The result in the first race wasn’t quite what we had planned, but victory in the second race is exactly what we hoped for and it was a great performance by CrowdStrike Racing by APR, George (Kurtz) and Malthe (Jakobsen). The team gave us a really fast car and we executed brilliantly. It was great to bounce back so strongly.”

Malthe Jakobsen: “It’s my first race weekend with CrowdStrike Racing by APR, and with George (Kurtz) and Colin (Braun) as my teammates, and we have all done a super good job. It’s true that the first race didn’t go as planned, but we came back stronger and jumped forward with a win in the second race at Sepang, and I believe this will put us in a position to fight at the top in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/