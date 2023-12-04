NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION AND FENDT PARTNER FOR 2024 AND 2025 SEASONS

Fendt to be featured at race events as the official tractor of NHRA

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 4, 2023) – The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and Fendt®, a leading brand of AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision technology, announced today a multi-year partnership with Fendt becoming the official tractor of NHRA for the 2024 and 2025 race seasons.​

As part of the partnership, Fendt tractors will support major NHRA events by helping prepare the racetrack to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for drivers and fans. A pair of custom Fendt 314 VARIO tractors will travel with the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series to assist the NHRA Safety Safari and Competition Department with track maintenance.

“As a racer, an NHRA member for many decades and now an AGCO leader, I think this is an ideal match, and I couldn’t be more excited about Fendt becoming the official tractor of the NHRA,” said Tim Milwood, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer of AGCO. “As a manufacturer of machines built for those leading the way in agriculture, we were drawn to NHRA and its teams’ philosophy of pushing the limits of performance. We can’t wait to showcase the best tractors on the planet to an audience as dedicated to high performance as we are.”

As an official sponsor, Fendt will be featured in NHRA media programming, including commercials and enhancements during the NHRA FOX broadcasts. The partnership will also include robust social media integration between NHRA and Fendt, digital advertising, track signage and strategic on-site promotions at each national event, including a trackside fan interaction game and a prominent display space on the midway. Fendt will also have opportunities throughout the season to host local dealers and farmers at the races and event.

​“Fendt has built an impressive reputation through the quality of their machines and dedication to supporting farmers, and we couldn’t think of a better partner for the NHRA and our Safety Safari and Competition Department teams,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “The Fendt team has been great to work with, and we’re excited to introduce even more people to the premium Fendt brand, bring events to the next level through this partnership, and help ensure our racers will be competing on the best and safest possible track surfaces.”

For more information about Fendt, visit www.Fendt.com ​

For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com​

About AGCO​

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.​

About NHRA​

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.​