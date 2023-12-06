ARCA Menards Series East and West 2024 Schedules Set

Toledo, Ohio (Dec. 6, 2023) – The 2024 ARCA Menards Series East and West schedules include a combined total of 20 races, eight for the East and 12 for the West. The West season opener is set for Friday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series, while the East season kicks off on Saturday, March 23 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The East will have five combination races with the ARCA Menards Series while the West will have one.

The Highlights:

Stand-alone races for the East include stops at Five Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and for the second year in a row, Flat Rock Speedway. The race at Five Flags Speedway will run in conjunction with the ASA STARS National Tour.

The combination races for the East include Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Washington returns to the West schedule for the first time in 20 years; the 0.555-mile paved oval hosted nine races from 1968 through the most recent in 2003.

Three venues will host a pair of West races, with Irwindale Speedway and Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway joining Phoenix Raceway, which will once again host the season opener in March and the championship round in November. The season-opener at Phoenix will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series.

Back-to-back road course races are slated at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway

Three tight California bullrings, Shasta Speedway, Madera Speedway, and All American Speedway, return to the West schedule.

The complete ARCA Menards Series East schedule:

March 23 Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla. FloRacing April 26 Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. FS1 May 11 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn. FloRacing May 18 Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich. FloRacing June 14 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia. FS1 July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. FS1 Aug. 25 The Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis. FS1 Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. FS1

The complete ARCA Menards Series West schedule:

March 8 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. FS1 March 30 Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. FloRacing April 20 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. FloRacing May 31 Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. FloRacing June 7 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. FloRacing July 4 Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. FloRacing July 27 Shasta Speedway, Shasta, Calif. FloRacing Aug. 10 Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Wash. FloRacing Sept. 21 Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif. FloRacing Oct. 5 All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. FloRacing Oct. 26 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. FloRacing Nov. 8 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. FloRacing

All dates are tentative and are subject to change.

Combination races for both East and West will be televised live on FS1. All stand-alone races will be streamed live on FloRacing.

