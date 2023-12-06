Dawson Cram to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 for JD Motorsports

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Dawson Cram, an up-and-coming driver who has packed a lot of racing into a few years of driving experience, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 for JD Motorsports.

Johnny Davis, a veteran team owner who has fielded Xfinity cars for a string of young drivers, made the announcement Wednesday at his shop in Gaffney. Cram will drive the JDM No. 4 Chevrolet.

“Dawson brings us a bright new perspective and a fire for racing,” Davis said. “He and his family have been involved in the sport since he was 5 years old, and we want to help him take his career to the next level. He’ll be a great addition to our team.”

The new season won’t be Cram’s first experience with JDM. Three years ago, Cram worked as a mechanic for the team as he was continuing to learn the ins and outs of racing at the NASCAR level.

Only 22 years old, Cram has driving experience in the Xfinity, Craftsman Truck and ARCA series. He has 31 Truck starts and 12 Xfinity starts and has driven for several teams, including his own Truck team.

“I’m very excited to move along in NASCAR with Johnny’s team,” Cram said. “I’ve seen how they work and how they race every week, and I know they build good cars and fast cars. I know this will be a plus for me and the team.”

Cram, who lives in Mooresville, N.C., began racing mini-dwarf cars at the age of 5 and progressed through Bandolero and Legends racing before jumping into NASCAR. After racing in the Truck Series, he made his Xfinity debut in 2021 with Mike Harmon Racing.

JD Motorsports is still looking for partners for the Driver and the #6 Chevrolet.

The 2024 Xfinity schedule, which stretches across the country and includes 33 races, will begin Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway.