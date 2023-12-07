Adam Fitzgerald Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Irish driver and Formula Regional graduate set for his debut in the U.S. series

Mundelein, Ill. (December 7, 2023) – Adam Fitzgerald has joined Turn 3 Motorsport’s driver lineup for his rookie debut in the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. The 19-year-old from Galway, Ireland most recently competed in the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship before coming across the pond to pursue a single seater career in America.

The Irishman began racing in Ireland in 2019 before moving to the British Kart Championships, Little Green Man Series, and the Kartmasters Grand Prix in 2021. In 2022, Fitzgerald competed in the British Formula 4 Championship as well as a couple of rounds in the Italian Formula 4 Championship where he earned several top ten finishes.

During the 2023 season, Fitzgerald suffered two major crashes in the Formula Regional European Championship, breaking multiple bones and undergoing extensive recovery periods each time. After healing from the latter accident, Fitzgerald began testing the USF Pro 2000 car, most recently at the Fall Combine official series test where he gained experience and speed with each on track session.

After several successful test days in the USF Pro 2000 car, Fitzgerald is eager to begin his racing career in the U.S.A. with Turn 3 Motorsport.

2 Adam Fitzgerald // USF Pro 2000

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be racing in the States next year with Turn 3 Motorsport, a team that’s proven to be very strong throughout their years in the championship,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m aware of the challenges that come with making the step from Europe to America, but I believe I’ve got great people in my corner, and I couldn’t be more excited to get started. Most of all, I’m grateful for the opportunity and the ability to continue racing and to chase my goals in this sport!”

“It’s fantastic to have Adam join our team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I’ve followed Adam’s career in F4 and FRECA over the past couple of years, and I’m confident we can give him the tools to keep developing his skills and be competitive in the USF Pro 2000 Championship. Being an Irish owned team, it’s important to me to have an Irish driver on our team to keep representing the young talent coming out of our country. We are excited to get going with four days of testing at Sebring and NOLA next week and are looking forward to seeing what we can do with the challenge of the new Continental tires.”

Fitzgerald will drive the #2 USF Pro 2000 car for Turn 3 Motorsport in 2024. The championship will consist of eight events and 18 races across North America with the season opener kicking off in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 8-10.

To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.



About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.