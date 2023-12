JR Motorsports Solidifies Crew Chief Lineup for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 18, 2023) – JR Motorsports has added a pair of crew chiefs to its roster for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the organization announced today, and both are former team members.

Adam Wall will lead JRM’s No. 8 team for driver Sammy Smith while Phillip Bell returns as crew chief for the No. 9 team and driver Brandon Jones. Reprising their roles with the No. 1 and No. 7 teams will be Mardy Lindley and Jim Pohlman, who led Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier, respectively, to the Championship 4 in 2023.

Wall and Bell are products of the Hendrick Motorsports-JRM conduit. Bell spent seven seasons as a lead engineer with JRM before heading to the Cup Series last year. Wall started at HMS in 2011 and then joined JRM as an engineer for three seasons (2016-18). He reunited with HMS the following year, rising to lead engineer for Kyle Larson and winning a championship in 2021.

“I feel very confident in our group of crew chiefs for 2024,” said JRM’s Director of Competition Mike Bumgarner. “Both Adam and Phillip have previous experience here with our guys and that chemistry alone makes the flow of communication even better. The process speaks volumes to what Dale and Kelley have been able to do here.”

Wall, a 34-year-old from Teutopolis, Ill., had previously been with JRM alongside crew chief Kevin Meendering and then-driver Elliott Sadler as an engineer beginning in 2016. He left JRM with Meendering at the end of 2018 and moved back to HMS, first with the No. 48 team and then with its No. 5 unit.

“It’s a lot of the same people here at JR Motorsports, so I’m excited to hit the ground running,” Wall said. “It’s a really efficient process that they have going with HMS and JRM in terms of personnel, and I’m an example of how it works. To be able to come back to JRM on the crew chief level is a really nice path.”

Bell, entering his first season as a NXS crew chief, was the lead engineer for JRM’s No. 9 car during a 2022 season that produced a single-season team record eight victories and a second straight Championship 4 appearance. The 33-year-old Senoia, Ga. native worked at JRM beginning in 2016 and in 2022 rose to the post of lead engineer during his tenure.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity,” said Bell. “I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be, because I know the systems and the people. It feels like coming home. The 9 team means a lot to me. We spent a lot of time and effort and helping build that legacy, getting the right systems in place to win races, and it means a lot to me to be here with them.”

2024 JRM Driver/Crew Chief Lineup:

No. 1 Chevrolet: driver Sam Mayer, crew chief Mardy Lindley

No. 7 Chevrolet: driver Justin Allgaier, crew chief Jim Pohlman

No. 8 Chevrolet: driver Sammy Smith, crew chief Adam Wall

No. 9 Chevrolet: driver Brandon Jones, crew chief Phillip Bell

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 22nd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championship in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.