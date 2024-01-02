NASCAR 2024 Silly Season updates

As 2023 comes to an end, the silly season begins. Check below for all of the driver and team news in anticipation of the NASCAR 2024 season. This list will be updated periodically.

Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS) and Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

Our Motorsports announced on Dec. 7 that beginning in 2024, Alfredo will race full-time in the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Beard Motorsports announced on December 20 that Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet in the 2024 Daytona 500 and the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NXS) (Cup)

Allmendinger will return to drive the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with crew chief Alex Yontz. He also indicated that he will compete in select Cup Series races next season. On December 20 it was announced that he would drive the Kaulig Racing No 16 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500.

Aric Almirola, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

Almirola will run a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2024 sharing driving duties in the No. 20 JGR Toyota with John Hunter Nemechek for an unspecified number of races.

Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Tyler Ankrum is moving to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He will drive the No. 18, renumbered from the No. 35 driven by Jake Garcia in 2023.

Beard Motorsports, No.62 Chevrolet (NCS)

On December 20, Beard Motorsports announced that it will compete in the following four races in 2024 – the Daytona 500 in February, the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega, the August 24 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, and the October 6 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. Anthony Alfredo will drive the Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet in the Cup Series 2024 Daytona 500 and the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega. Their schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season and the driver lineups will be announced at a later date.

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced in June that Josh Berry would replace retired driver, Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Ford in 2024. On December 19, Eddie D’Hondt was named as the spotter for Josh Berry in his first season with SHR.

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford (Cup)

Burton has confirmed that he will return in 2024 to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with crew chief, Jeremy Bullins. Jason Jarrett (former spotter for Justin Haley) will spot for Burton in 2024.

Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing (NXS)

Jordan Anderson Racing announced on November 2 that both Jeb Burton (No. 27) and Parker Retzlaff (No. 31)will return to the Xfinity Series in 2024.

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

GMS Racing announced in August that it would cease operations at the end of the 2023 season leaving Caruth with no plans for 2024.

Ross Chastain/Busch Light, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (Cup)

Chastain has signed a multiyear contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to drive the No. 1 with Anheuser Busch as his primary sponsor in 2024.

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford (Cup)

Cindric announced in October that he will return to the No. 2 Ford next season.

Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

JD Motorsports announced on Dec. 6 that beginning in 2024, Cram will race full-time in the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

Creed joins Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024 to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after a two-year tenure with Richard Childress Racing in 2022 and 2023.

Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (NXS)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Nov. 2 that Custer is returning to the Xfinity Series in 2024. The Ford team will keep the same lineup of Custer and Riley Herbst.

Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford (NXS)

Deegan will move to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing in 2024 with a multiyear deal. It was announced on December 19 that Joe Williams Jr. will serve as Deegan’s crew chief in her rookie season.

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet (NCTS)

DiBenedetto announced on August 30 that he would not be returning to Rackley W.A.R. in 2024, adding that he currently has no plans for next season but is “exploring all options in all series.”

Ty Dillon, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet (NCTS)

On December 29, Ty Dillon was announced as the driver of the Rackley W.A.R. No. 25 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2024.

Daniel Dye, No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Dye, formerly with GMS Racing, will join McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024 as the full-time driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Christian Eckes, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Eckes will return to drive full-time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2024. Crew Chief Charles Denike will also return.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, NCS

Elliott will have a new spotter in 2024. His former spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, will move to Stewart-Haas Racing as the spotter for Josh Berry. It was confirmed on January 2, that Trey Poole will join Elliott’s team as his spotter in 2024. Poole is Elliott’s cousin and has previously worked as an additional spotter for the team as needed.

Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Alpha Prime Racing announced in August that Ellis will compete in his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series in 2024.

Grant Enfinger, No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet (NCTS)

CR7 announced on Dec. 12 that it signed Grant Enfinger to a multiyear deal to race full-time for the team, beginning in 2024.

Joe Gibbs Racing names Xfinity Series lineup (NXS)

JGR announced its full-time and part-time roster on Dec. 13. Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith will race full-time, while six drivers will compete part-time between two race cars. Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Truex, Taylor Gray, William Sawalich and Joe Graf Jr. will make up the part-time portion of the lineup.

Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing (NCTS)

ThorSport announced on Nov. 15 that Garcia would join the lineup beginning in 2024.

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (Cup)

Front Row Motorsports announced in August that it Gilliland will return to drive the No. 38 Ford full-time in 2024.

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

On August 13 Stewart-Haas Racing announced that they had signed a multiyear deal for Gragson to drive the No. 10 Ford. The news came following Gragson’s reinstatement by NASCAR after a suspension for violating member conduct rules.

Kaz Grala, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota (NXS)

Sam Hunt Racing announced on Nov. 27 that Grala will not return to the No. 26 Toyota in 2024. Neither Grala nor Sam Hunt Racing have indicated their respective 2024 plans.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS)

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (ARCA)

Tricon Garage announced on Nov. 9 that Gray will return to the organization full-time for the 2024 Truck Series season. He will also substitute for William Sawalich in six races in the ARCA Menards Series (until Sawalich turns 18) driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS)

Tricon Garage announced on Nov. 10 that Gray will race his first full Truck Series season as pilot of the No. 17 next season.

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (Cup)

Haley announced in July that he is leaving Kaulig Racing to compete full-time for Rick Ware Racing in 2024 after signing a multiyear deal with the team.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Cup)

Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing announced in September that he will return to drive the No. 11 Toyota in 2024 and beyond.

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Harvick will move to the FOX Sports broadcast booth starting with the 2024 season after retiring from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (Cup)

Hemric will return to the Cup Series in 2024 driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Hill will remain with Richard Childress Racing and compete in the Xfinity Series in 2024.

Timmy Hill, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota (NCTS)

Hill Motorsports announced on Dec. 8 that Timmy Hill would race a full-time Truck Series schedule in 2024

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

Hocevar moves to the Cup Series as the driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and will be joined by veteran crew chief, Luke Lambert.

JR Motorsports – Chevrolet (NXS)

JR Motorsports announced its crew chief lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series on December 18.

Phillip Bell – Brandon Jones in the No. 9

Mardy Lindley – Sam Mayer in the No. 1

Jim Pohlman – Justin Allgaier in the No. 7

Adam Wall – Sammy Smith in the No. 8

Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

Jones re-signed with JR Motorsports in September and will continue to compete in the Xfinity Series in 2024.

Kaulig Racing – Chevrolet (NXS)

Kevin Walter will join the No. 11 Chevrolet team as a first-time crew chief and be paired with Josh Williams in 2024.

Alex Yontz will return to the team for a fifth season and will serve as the crew chief for AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.

Bruce Schlicker will also return for a fifth season at Kaulig as crew chief for the No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro with Shane van Gisbergen.

Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

In August, it was confirmed that Kligerman will remain with Big Machine Racing in 2024 to compete in his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

Layne Riggs, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (NCTS)

Layne Riggs has signed a multiyear deal to drive the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford full-time beginning in 2024 after limited starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series in 2022 and 2023.

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

LaJoie announced in August that he had re-signed with Spire Motorsports in a multiyear extension Ryan Sparks will continue as the crew chief for Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 team.

Legacy Motor Club (Cup)

The team announced in May that they would leave Chevrolet and partner with Toyota in 2024. Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 in select Cup Series races with Jason Burdett as his crew chief. In October the team also announced that Matt Kenseth would join the organization as a competition adviser.

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Love will move up to the Xfinity Series in 2024, taking over as driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet on a full-time basis.

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford (Cup)

Front Row Motorsports announced in August that McDowell will return to drive the No. 34 Ford full-time in 2024.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Faction46 Chevrolet (NCTS)

On Dec. 8, it was announced that Thad Moffitt would race full-time in the Truck Series with the newly announced team, Faction46.

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (Cup)

Nemechek will move back to the Cup Series full-time in 2024 as the driver of the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

In addition to driving full-time in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek will make 10 Xfinity Series starts in the JGR No. 20, sharing driving duties with Aric Almirola.

Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford (NXS)

RSS Racing has signed Blaine Perkins to race full-time in the Xfinity Series for the 2024 season.

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Poole and Alpha Prime announced on Nov. 9 that Poole will run a full-time season in the No. 44 for the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Preece announced on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sept. 26 that he will return to race the SHR No. 41 in 2024.

Layne Riggs, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (NCTS)

Front Row Motorsports announced on December 14 that Riggs has been signed to a multi-year deal to drive the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series. Dylan Cappello will move up from his position as lead engineer to work as Rigg’s crew chief. Chris Lawson will leave his position as crew chief but will serve as a consultant to the team at the beginning of the season as well as working on projects outside of NASCAR.

William Sawalich, No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS)

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (ARCA)

Sawalich will return to Tricon Garage in 2024 and compete in a partial schedule of nine Craftsman Truck Series races in the No. 1 Toyota:

Bristol – March 16, Martinsville – April 5, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 19, Richmond – August 10, Milwaukee – August 25, Bristol – September 19, Homestead – October 26, Martinsville – November 1, Phoenix on November 8.

In addition, he will also make three Xfinity Series starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. His schedule includes Homestead, Martinsville and Phoenix (after he turns 18 on October 3), in the No. 19 JGR Toyota.

Sawalich, the 2023 ARCA East champion, will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 as the primary driver of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, in all but six races. Tricon Garage Truck Series driver, Tanner Gray, will substitute for Sawalich until he turns 18.

Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford (NXS)

RSS Racing announced on Dec. 1 that, beginning in 2024, Sieg would race full-time with the team.

Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

On Dec. 12, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Chandler Smith would drive the No. 81 Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024. Smith is making the move to JGR after one full-time season in the series with Kaulig Racing in 2023.

Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

Smith will join JR Motorsports in 2024 with a multi-year deal to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, previously driven by Josh Berry who will move up to the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in alliance with Trackhouse Racing (Cup)

Zane Smith has signed a multiyear contract with Trackhouse Racing and will move up to the Cup Series full-time in 2024, driving a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in alliance with Trackhouse Racing with first-year crew chief, Stephen Doran. It was announced on January 1 that Josh Williams, former spotter for Ryan Blaney, would make the move to Spire Motorsports in collaboration with Trackhouse Racing in 2024 and spot for Zane Smith.

Spire Motorsports Spotter Lineup

TJ Bell will return as the spotter for Corey LaJoie. As mentioned above, Josh Williams (previously the spotter for Ryan Blaney) will spot for Zane Smith. Tyler Green (previously the spotter for Harrison Burton) will spot for Carson Hocevar.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Cup)

Truex will return to race the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2024 for at least one more year.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (Xfinity)

In December it was announced that Shane van Gisbergen will race full-time in the Xfinity Series next year for Kaulig Racing with crew chief Bruce Schlicker. He will also compete in a minimum of seven Cup Series races and an unspecified number of Craftsman Truck Series races for Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

In January 2024 it was announced that he will be doing double duty at Daytona International Speedway as he takes to the track for the season-opening race in the ARCA Menards Series in the Pinnacle Racing Groupentry before making his Xfinity Series debut.

Xfinity races announced as of December 13:

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin on March 24

Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and October 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26

Chicago Street Race on July 7

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sept. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20

Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Kaulig Racing announced on Nov. 16 that Josh Williams will pilot the No. 11 machine beginning in 2024. He will be joined by crew chief Kevin Walter, formerly an engineer for the JR Motorsports No. 8 team.

Jack Wood, No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced on Dec. 6 that beginning in 2024, Jack Wood will race a 14-race schedule in the No. 91 Chevrolet.